Cuba’s New Ferry, Perseverance, Successfully Completes Test Trip with Passengers and Cargo

Title: Cuban Ferry Successfully Completes First Test Trip with Passengers and Cargo

Subtitle: Perseverance vessel shows promising results during trial run between Nueva Gerona and Batabanó

Cuba’s recently acquired Ferry, named Perseverance, has successfully completed its inaugural test trip with passengers and cargo, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transportation sector. The Ministry of Transportation’s experts confirmed that the ship performed admirably, exceeding expectations during its journey from the port of Mayabeque to the maritime terminal of Isla de la Juventud.

Operating at 70% of its true capacity, the Perseverance sailed smoothly, meeting all the established parameters, particularly those related to weight and speed. Upon arrival, passengers were surveyed, and their feedback was overwhelmingly positive, further reinforcing the ferry’s capabilities.

Designed and manufactured in South Korea, the Perseverance boasts modern amenities and facilities, including spacious bathrooms and two passenger lounges with a combined capacity of 430 individuals. A doctor is also on board at all times, ensuring passengers’ safety and well-being. The ferry features a cafeteria operated by a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME), providing passengers with a variety of onboard dining options.

Additional test trips are scheduled in the coming days and will involve passengers and cargo to finalize the vessel’s stable operation. Once operational, the Perseverance will provide regular trips between Nueva Gerona and Batabanó three times a week, significantly enhancing transportation links between the two terminals.

Contrary to rushing the ferry’s deployment, the Ministry of Transportation has meticulously carried out all planned test runs before commencing regular operations. The first test on the specified route was conducted earlier this month, albeit without passengers on board. It is worth noting that Cuba announced the purchase of Perseverance, a 2018-built vessel, just a year ago.

Undoubtedly, the Perseverance is now the most advanced and modern ship of its kind in the country, equipped with cutting-edge technology and high-precision navigation equipment. This significant addition to Cuba’s transportation fleet will not only improve connectivity and accessibility for residents but also contribute to the growth of the country’s tourism sector.

With successful test trips now behind them, the authorities are confident that the Perseverance will revolutionize ferry services between Nueva Gerona and Batabanó, providing a safe, comfortable, and efficient transportation option for all passengers. As the vessel prepares for regular operations, the promising results from its maiden voyage surely foreshadow a bright future for this state-of-the-art ferry in the Cuban transportation landscape.

