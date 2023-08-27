Cuba’s Private MSMEs See Tripled Sales in First Half of 2023, But Still Account for Just 4% of Total

Private micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Cuba have experienced a significant increase in sales, tripling in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, according to a report by the National Office of Statistics and Information (Onei). However, despite this growth, these new economic actors only accounted for just over 4% of the total sales of goods and services in Cuba during the first six months of the year, with the rest being generated by state entities.

The report, titled “Sale of retail goods and services. January-June 2023,” reveals that the total value of goods and services sold on the island reached 132,575 million Cuban pesos (approximately 5,524 million dollars) in the first semester, marking a 26% increase compared to the same period last year.

Out of this total, the state sector accounted for 127,135 million pesos (95.9%), while the private sector contributed 5,439 million pesos (4.1%). Goods sales reached 57,599 million pesos, reflecting a 14.4% increase, while services sales rose by 23.7%, reaching 45,700 million pesos. Notably, the sales of gastronomy services rebounded by 63.5%, amounting to 29,275 million pesos.

The statistics provided by Onei highlight the significant performance of gastronomic services in both the state and non-state sectors. State-run gastronomic services saw a 51.6% increase in sales, while non-state enterprises experienced a remarkable 615.8% surge. Gastronomy accounted for nearly half (49.69%) of the turnover generated by non-state MSMEs, whereas it only represented 20.90% in the public sector and just over 22% overall.

Within the state sector, the main sales category was Retail Trade (43.45%), followed by Services (34.47%), and finally Gastronomy (22.08%). Conversely, in the non-state sector, the billing share of gastronomy stood at 49.69%, while Retail Trade accounted for 45.06%, and Services represented 5.25%. It is worth noting that certain services, such as basic supplies, communications, and transportation, are predominantly provided by the State due to legal regulations.

The emergence of private MSMEs in Cuba began in late 2021, following a 55-year ban and amidst a crisis. Currently, there are around 8,000 such establishments. Some view these businesses positively, as they have partially alleviated the severe shortage of basic products that Cuba has faced for over two years and represent the starting point for economic opening in the country.

However, private MSMEs have also faced criticism. Pro-government sectors hold them responsible for fueling the country’s high inflation, while dissenting voices argue that these new players are controlled by the political and military elite and fail to represent genuine change.

Despite the ongoing debates and controversies surrounding private MSMEs, their significant increase in sales demonstrates their growing importance in Cuba’s economic landscape. As the country continues to navigate its path towards a more open market, the impact of these businesses is likely to remain a subject of intense scrutiny.

