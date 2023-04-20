Home » Čukarica partisan recording of the fight | Sports
Čukarica partisan recording of the fight | Sports

See the incidents after the match Čukarički – Partizan

Source: MN Pres

According to what was seen on the video, there was a huge tension in the tunnel to the dressing room, transferred from the field, and it led to a situation close to a general fight. At one point, there were also blows, but fortunately, everything did not escalate into something much more difficult and worse.

And this is how painful it is to watch new footage of the tension after the game that started nine days ago.

Partizan coach Igor Duljaj after the game, he immediately stopped giving a statement to run to calm down the situation in the tunnel, and it’s after the game talked about the difficult situation of his team. After all, it is hard to imagine that the match between the same opponents at the same place on Sunday will be less tense.

See how it was on Banovo brdo this Thursday:

Source: Courier

