Čukarica Partizan live broadcast livestream | Sports

16:56 Čukarički could get it officially, but… The Football Association of Serbia and Čukarički announced before the match by joint announcement. FSS vice-president Branislav Nedimović said that he held a series of meetings with the first man of Čuka, Dragan Obradović, and that it was agreed at them that the “mountain men” would give up their demand to win with an official score of 3:0, because the club accused Partizan that its players voluntarily and left the field without a joint decision. “Based on all the facts, Čukarički could have won the match at the ‘green table’,” stated the statement of the representative of the Association, but with the explanation that this time the regulations will not be applied, but will be played “in order to protect Serbian football and not cast a stain on championship”. Source: MN PRESS

16:51 Once again – this is why the match is important TSC is during the chaos on the Hill achieved an important victory against Voždovac away from home and secured the second position at the beginning of the playoffs, qualifying for the fight for the Champions League. Today Čukarički defends the third position and for that he will need to draw or win. On the other hand, Partizan only needs a win to get closer to TSC. If Čukarički wins or draws, Partizan will welcome Zvezda next week in Humska in the 170th "eternal" derby, and they will play host to TSC and Čukarički. On the other hand, if Partizan wins, the derby will be played at "Marakana", and the black and whites will visit TSC and welcome Čukaricki. This is what the table looks like:

16:48 These are the teams and referees Everything is the same as on April 11. Source: MONDO

16:45 Welcome to the text transmission After 8 days, 21 hours and 58 minutes, the duel between Čukaricki and Partizan, interrupted on April 11 in the 22nd minute, will continue where it left off. With the same squads, the same reserves, the same refereeing team, but without the fans, who were thrown out of the stadium after the hooligans caused a disturbance. After a really painful period for everyone who loves Serbian football, the match will be played. Follow him with MONDO. The start is scheduled for 17:15.

