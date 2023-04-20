Home » Čukarica Partizan live broadcast livestream | Sports
by admin
16:56

Čukarički could get it officially, but…

The Football Association of Serbia and Čukarički announced before the match by joint announcement. FSS vice-president Branislav Nedimović said that he held a series of meetings with the first man of Čuka, Dragan Obradović, and that it was agreed at them that the “mountain men” would give up their demand to win with an official score of 3:0, because the club accused Partizan that its players voluntarily and left the field without a joint decision.

“Based on all the facts, Čukarički could have won the match at the ‘green table’,” stated the statement of the representative of the Association, but with the explanation that this time the regulations will not be applied, but will be played “in order to protect Serbian football and not cast a stain on championship”.

Source: MN PRESS