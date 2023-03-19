Home World Čukarički beat Voždovac and attack Partizan | Sport
World

Čukarički beat Voždovac and attack Partizan | Sport

by admin
Čukarički beat Voždovac and attack Partizan | Sport

A big victory for Čukarički

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Čukarički beat Voždovac on Sunday evening (3:1) and came within a point of the third-placed Partizan. After the “dragons” took the lead with Borisav Burmaz’s goal from the penalty spot in the 21st minute after Stefan Kovač’s handball, the home team equalized with Stefan Tomović’s goal in the 23rd minute, after great dribbling and a left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area. .

Čukarički converted Marko Docić’s goal from the penalty spot in the 55th minute after a foul on Đorđe Ivanović, and it was Ivanović who set the final score with a shot in the 61st minute. Most of the work for that goal was done by assistant Vladimir Lučić. The temporary “A” representative of Serbia assisted Ivanovic from the left side, and the former Partizan offensive player only needed to complete the “execution” of the guests.

Čukarički went on break with an important victory, after which they will fight for progress in the standings until the playoffs and in it. In the next three rounds, Dušan Kerkez’s team will play against Radnički in Niš, Javor in Ivanjica and Partizan at home. See how the table currently looks:

See also  Spy balloons or "Ufos": the mystery of the objects shot down in America

You may also like

Piombino “armored” for fear of blitz against the...

Neighbors of Soba Radanović untied their tongue |...

The coach criticized Aleksandar Mitrović for the red...

Assault of the left on the family, the...

Cristina Scuccia performs with her new song at...

Xi Jinping arrives, Moscow polished. The US: “A...

Palestine and Israel pledge to take immediate action...

Baskonia beat Real Madrid in front of Zvezda...

that’s why it was validated by Chiffi

Redemption Ragusa, Sesto San Giovanni served 60-56

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy