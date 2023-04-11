Home World Čukarički does not want to play another game against Partizan Sports
World

by admin
In Čukaricki, he is allegedly angry because of the way his match against Partizan was postponed and does not want to go on the field on Wednesday?

Source: MN PRESS

After the suspension of the Čukarički – Partizan match and the scheduling of a new date by the decision of the Association of Superliga Clubs, a new twist was announced.

According to “Sportski Journal”, Čukarički allegedly does not want to play on Wednesday from 18:00, because the referees headed by the head referee Milan Mitić consulted with the Partizan players, and they did not want to continue because “they were allegedly worried about their safety “, the paper writes.

On the other hand, the football players from Čukaricki wanted to play, but the officials said otherwise, according to the sports newspaper.

In Čukarički, they did not want to make official statements on this occasion, but apparently there is still no definitive decision on whether both teams will be on the field on Wednesday from 18:00.

