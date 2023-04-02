Another rival also overtook the black and whites today and pushed them one place down.

Čukarički beat Radnički from Niš away 2:0 and with the goals of captain Marko Docić from the penalty “jumped” to third place in the table, pushing Partizan to fourth position. After TSC advanced the black and whites to four points, the “mountaineers” also managed to overcome them and now have two points more than the team from Humska, against whom they will play an important game in the last round before the playoffs, next Saturday. Before the duel between Čukarički and Partizan, the team from Banovo brdo will host Javora in Ivanjica on Tuesday.

“It is very difficult to play when you play last, you play under obligation, but well, my players fulfilled all the tasks and I have to praise them today,” Čukarikki coach Dušan Kerkez told TV Arena after the game.

