If you are thinking about a business that would bring you a solid income with minimal effort, you should consider investing in planting plants. In the Krajina village of Tamnič, there are fields of the most expensive plant in the world, the most expensive because it is used to make the most expensive spice in the world! These are the first fields of Serbian saffron.

Neda and Saša Nikolić from Negotin planted the plantations five years ago, wanting to engage in the organic production of herbs that no one before them had grown in this area. The most expensive spice in the world is made from the saffron flower, which is usually harvested in October. It is no wonder that the spice is the most expensive when one kilogram requires up to 200,000 flowers, which are extremely sensitive.

One kilogram of this spice costs almost 40,000 euros. One gram from 30 to 40 euros. So far, the Nikolics have managed to establish cooperation with certain restaurants, part of their product went to France.

A few years ago, in the village of Vodice near Smederevska Palanka, on an area of ​​30 ares, the Filipovićs planted three hundred trees of this fruit. Medlar production does not require large investments or a lot of work.

“We were thinking between walnuts and hazelnuts, and then I remembered medlar since I loved medlar as a child, so we planted medlar,” said Dijana Filipović.

In recent years, the price of juniper has jumped, and a kilogram has reached 650 dinars, because without any investment, spraying with chemicals, hoeing and weeding, juniper produces a full crop every third year, so that the karsts and arable fields were full of people in the autumn days.

That’s why it’s no wonder that every autumn, pickers of these magical berries spread out all over Serbia and thus earn excellent income.

“We have always made good money from juniper, educated our children, built houses, and no matter how much we collect, we know that we will have clean money because we have not invested anything in the cultivation of this plant. The purchase price varies quite a bit, last year it dropped from 400 to 280 dinars all at once. This year the situation is quite different, the crop was reduced by about 80 percent because there was poor pollination, only about 20 percent gave birth. Therefore, the demand is high and the supply is low. The purchase price now ranges up to 600 dinars, 650 for wholesale,” residents of Negbina, near Nova Varoš, who have been hunting for medicinal blue berries for decades, once told RINU.

In addition to the production of gin, juniper has proven to be extremely sought after and useful in pharmacology and the chemical industry. Essential oils, creams and perfumes are made from it. Dried juniper berry is used in the meat industry as an additive in dry meat products by recycling (grinding), it is further bought in small packages in stores, and households buy it for additions to cooked dishes, such as cabbage or sarma.

