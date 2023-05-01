Culturadesala unfolds its full potential throughout the peninsula

In #culturadesala, the prescribers of the concerts that are going to take place will be the halls themselves. Therefore, they will be the ones who will select the roster of artists who will participate in the cycle. From last month onwards, some two hundred concerts are planned throughout the national territory. #culturadesala will give prominence to concert hall programmers, who day after day and for many years have been the great discoverers of emerging talent, capable of seeing and listening, before anyone else, to the artists of the future. Artists like El Kanka, who developed their career in concert halls and who today fill large venues without forgetting their origins. There will be concerts in Valencia, Almería, Seville, Madrid, Murcia, Zamora, Burgos, Oviedo, Granada, Ciudad Real, Ceuta, Salamanca, Ponferrada, Madrid, Santander, Alicante and many others.