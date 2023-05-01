Home » #Culturadesala unfolds its full potential throughout the peninsula
In #culturadesala, the prescribers of the concerts that are going to take place will be the halls themselves. Therefore, they will be the ones who will select the roster of artists who will participate in the cycle. From last month onwards, some two hundred concerts are planned throughout the national territory. #culturadesala will give prominence to concert hall programmers, who day after day and for many years have been the great discoverers of emerging talent, capable of seeing and listening, before anyone else, to the artists of the future. Artists like El Kanka, who developed their career in concert halls and who today fill large venues without forgetting their origins. There will be concerts in Valencia, Almería, Seville, Madrid, Murcia, Zamora, Burgos, Oviedo, Granada, Ciudad Real, Ceuta, Salamanca, Ponferrada, Madrid, Santander, Alicante and many others.

This new commitment to live music that will feature artists such as biznaga, Tundra, Corizon, From Pedro, Travis Birds. Koko-Jean & The Tonics, El Niño de La Hipoteca, Kitai, Los Vinagres, Mueveloreina, Niña Coyote Eta Chico Tornado, Sex Museum, Sr. Chinarro o Fat Oneamong many others, can be carried out thanks to the agreement signed between the INAE, the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the State Coordinating Cultural Association of Private Live Music Venues.

The list of concerts is so extensive that what we recommend is that, for more information, visit the official website of the project: www.salasdeconciertos.com

