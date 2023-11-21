Home » Cultural emotions in Giocattorino between games and guests.
World

Cultural emotions in Giocattorino between games and guests.

by admin
Cultural emotions in Giocattorino between games and guests.

As soon as you entered the Pala Expo, you were immediately immersed in a world of toys and fun for all ages, with fun events that involved the whole family.

Giocattorino, the Autumn Edition, organized by the Casa Malta Association, which took place on Saturday 18 November in Moncalieri, was a splendid day dedicated to aggregation and pop culture, thus giving life to a wide-ranging social event.

At the market exhibition it was possible to find everything from collectible toys such as “Transformers” or now unobtainable table toys such as “Brivido”, to then be left speechless in front of historical videogames, up to the Funko pops that have invaded today’s market.

All this was achieved by the Game Area, a large space for interactive events, in which the visitor had the opportunity, thanks to the Goblin shop, to play RPG games, board games, card games or even simply observe and ask information about it.

The enthusiast had no choice but to try his hand at other attractions, from the Nerd House Association to Piedmontese Chess or challenge himself in the space dedicated to the latest generation or vintage videogames (cabined games were also present!!!!) in which he had the opportunity to meet the legendary Mike Arcade, a 360° connoisseur of the nerd world.

There was also no shortage of guests who, in the conference corner managed by Mondo Japan, told anecdotes, curiosities, presented news and interacted with the enthusiastic public: from Marco Ventura with the game “Cats, Sushi, Masters”, to the cartoonist Lorenzo Ballocco with the signature of Sortisia, the Altera Association which presented the “Play Etich” Project with the winners of the last Edition: Annalisa Savio and Alessandra Saracino; a historic presence of Turin and national comics: Vittorio Pavesio in the company of the Bonelli designer Sergio Giardo, illustrator of the game “Farmer Jack Vs Alien Kid” and its creator Silvano Sella, the speech of Federico Senes, former president of the A.na.Co Association which retraced the cosplay panorama when this was not yet a social phenomenon, and finally a journey into the robotic cartoons of the 80s with Enzo Tripodina.

See also  Torino Comics celebrates 30 years with Techno-Fantasy. From 12 to 14 April at Lingotto Fiere.

An event that was able to please everyone but above all a fair that grows more and more year after year, always offering new products, guests and workshops. What should we expect at the next edition? What will Artistic Director Paola Paolucci surprise us with?

We will be there to find out and tell you about it…. and you?

You may also like

The Marvels and Star Trek: Discovery actor Kenneth...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

The trial of the man who is suspected...

MWC 2024, Technacy’s B2B offer for Telcos

María Corina Machado asks to raise her voice...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

“Star Trek” star Kenneth Mitchell has died

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Attack on petrol station, four Palermo residents arrested...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy