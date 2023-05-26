Cultural Shards of Congo: Foculture, the rise of little-known arts ~ Focus on culture

The Congo is a country where art, music, cinema, literature and many other forms of cultural expression thrive. My goal as a blogger is to highlight these exceptional talents, to highlight the artists and creators who make our society vibrate.

Photo credit: gambadatoun.georges for Iwaria



Once again, I find myself writing on a theme that drives me deeply: culture. Gentlemen, ladies, dear readers, welcome to my blog “Focus on culture”. My goal is to share with you subjective, vibrant and sparkling stories. But above all, allow me to explain the added value of my blog in the cultural universe and of my sparkling pen.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, my country, culture is often reduced to music. I am constantly dissatisfied to see that journalists, columnists and the majority of the media only highlight music as the only representation of Congolese culture.

However, poetry, photography, literature, painting, comics, theater, storytelling, to name a few, are not valued when it comes to Congolese culture. After my training in cultural journalism, my burning desire is to give a voice to those who are forgotten in this landscape.

Let’s restore Congolese culture to its plural richness

The cultural news of my country is often dominated by musical information, often superficial, in search of views. Unfortunately, these articles are often written by lay people who don’t even understand the language of cultural journalism. The drawing artistsfor example, are rare birds, unless they are discovered by international media, which would allow them to be on the front page of online newspapers, or even traditional newspapers.

Léon Shika, Christian Mbevarts, Christian Iturab and Nicolas, young painters from the Vipaji project “Young people, together let’s build our country”, in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo credit UN Info/Esther N’sapu

When I talk about the forgotten of Congolese culture, I refer to all the disciplines that are an integral part of this sphere, but which are often neglected. “Repetition is the mother of science”, the saying goes. With this concept in mind, I want to develop a blog dedicated to Congolese culture, highlighting all disciplines in my country, using my expertise in cultural journalism.

The DRC, the cultural paradise

For many months, I host a show television in which I tell a lesser known version of the history of the DRC. This experience made me fall even more in love with culture, throughout history. Every day, I realize how huge this sector is. Thus, we should not limit ourselves only to music, although it validly represents our culture, in particular the Congolese rumba, listed as an intangible heritage by UNESCO. Pride

My blog wants to be a mirror of all cultural subjects, written by a specialist who gives strength to the forgotten in this sphere. Visual artsgraffiti exists in the DRC. However, these are topics that are rarely discussed. These artists are born and die without having any light on their productions.

Photo of Lutumba Simaro taken between the commune of Lingwala and Gombe on the avenue Nyangwe and De la liberation (ex November 24). Photo credit : Christian Malele

It is true that the whole world can still discover the multicultural dimension of my country with articles that enter the traffic jams of history to make them feel with their finger what they have not yet discovered about Congolese culture. Where does the pond come from? What are the particularities of Congolese cuisine? How do painters fare in a country where music tops the list of cultural subjects? What fates reserved for griots, storytellers, writers and poets?

The Pondu dish, photo credit

Indeed, my concern is to see the other disciplines benefit from the same visibility as the others. Talking for example about photography, painting, poetry as one talks about musical news. I dare to believe that we can present our cultural paradise differently, in the right way.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is not only a paradise of atmospheres. If in each discipline, we try to establish a directive policy, the appropriate industry, the results will be palpable because the country is also a niche of talent in its purest form.

Balile Ibondo, sculptor and seller at the Kinshasa artists’ market on October 30, 2022, photo taken by Dominique Mpayi.

Congo must ensure its true identity of cultural paradise

Today, the rumba is the Congolese cultural jewel. If we popularize the other sectors, the Congo will assume its true identity of cultural paradise.

Besides, I think as well as it should, as the saying goes “art to artists”, leave the culture to the cultures. That is to say, let the cultural specialists talk about this area. Processing information from a specialist always makes you want to read about it. It reminds me of a report during my training in cultural journalism. The decor, the smells, the strong points, it was a special experience for me. I quickly understood that we need specialists in the cultural field. People who master cultural vocabulary.

In addition, the technique of fact-checking is essential in the Congolese cultural field, because disinformation is in full swing in a country where the media run behind information and views, especially buzz. Thus, it would be necessary to invade social networks with the right information.

My blog will be in this term the mirror of the forgotten of the Congolese culture where I will speak effectively about this field to participate in its emergence, which will also strengthen the French-speaking culture because Kinshasa is undoubtedly the largest French-speaking city in the world. We must maintain our domination and the hegemony of the French language.