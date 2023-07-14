Cupid share “Lo dejo” and its imaginative video clip

We mark a date on the calendar to be attentive to Thursday, the day on which the indie pop romance from the band Cupido will once again fill the atmosphere after publishing “Love overdose” in 2022, a record from which great hits such as “La Pared” or “Se apagó” came out. Aware of how perfect the summer season is to talk about love, Cupid announces his return with “Lo Dejo” which will be accompanied by a video clip by the content creator Christian Flores.

Cupid He has worked with his trusted engineer, Brian Huntto create the song that underlines the melodic aim of Luichi Boy, Toni Díaz, Al Garcia y Daniel as a consequence of the presence of sparkling guitars y synthesizers creamy that end up converging in a cluster of sticky noises trapping us hopelessly. All this without forgetting the loving voice of Skinny Pimp.

In an attempt to win our hearts back, Cupid presents “Lo dejo” not only as what could possibly be the song with the most romantic letter they have written, as well as evidence of their inexhaustible ability to bill memorable songs. With verses such as “In the language of love, silence means ‘I leave it’, Pimp Flaco sings in our ears universal truths that allow us to romanticize life and have a special summer.

