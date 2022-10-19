[The Epoch Times, October 18, 2022]Hello everyone, welcome to “Current Affairs Gold Scan”. I am Jin Ran.

Today’s focus: A sentence from Xi Jinping at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China cut 400 million Chinese house slaves in half; a chart deciphers the mystery of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China report; the consul general of the Communist Party of China Manchester City beat and kicked, and shocked the world with a full martial arts show; the CCP postponed the release of the two major data indefinitely, thinking carefully Fear; Xi Jinping talks about Taiwan and mentions nuclear weapons for the first time; the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slaps the CCP in the face of Taiwan.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is underway, and people are analyzing Xi Jinping’s 20th National Congress report. Judging from the situation of all parties, the atmosphere of Xi Jinping’s re-election is getting stronger and stronger.

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has 72 pages, and Xi Jinping spent nearly two hours reading it. So, how to find out Xi Jinping’s political context and direction from such a long piece of party writing is a technical task. There is a saying: review the old and learn the new. I saw a very interesting chart, let’s take a look at the ins and outs of Xi Jinping’s ruling policy.

This is a comparison chart of the contents of the reports of the 20th National Congress and the 18th National Congress, that is, Xi Jinping’s first term of office. The keywords referring to “economy” decreased from 102 times to 22 times, a decrease of 78%; “reform” decreased from 81 times to 16 times, a decrease of 80%; “opening” decreased by 63%, and “peace” decreased by 75% %, the “market” decreased by 87%! In other words, Xi Jinping is increasingly ignoring the parts that are most directly related to the lives of ordinary people.

The most added keywords in Xi’s report are “security” and “struggle”

So where does he focus more on in the future? The most frequently added keywords in the report were “security,” “struggle,” and “ideology.”

Do you see anything? In the next five years, the CCP will focus more time, energy, manpower and material resources on “security”, “struggle” and “ideology”. The market economy, private economy, reform and opening up are about to enter a cold winter. Therefore, some scholars believe that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has replaced reform with “struggle”, and replaced opening with “security”.

Some people may think that it is not good to pay attention to “safety”? Who doesn’t need security? So, do you think the CCP attaches great importance to the safety of the common people?

Let’s see what the CCP does when it doesn’t feel “safe” overseas.

More than 20 people from Hong Kong and the UK protested outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, on the opening day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Zheng Xiyuan, the consul general of the Chinese Communist Party, led several people out of the consulate. Zheng Xiyuan kicked a banner that read “Heaven destroys the CCP”, and another person went to grab a large-scale cartoon satirizing Xi Jinping. The two sides clashed. During the period, a man who participated in the protest was forcibly dragged into the consulate, and was punched and kicked by senior officials of the consulate, including the deputy consul general, consul, and counselor, while the consul general Zheng Xiyuan stood by and watched.

This is in the UK, and CCP officials dare to act like this, so what if it is in China? Here’s what it looks like to make people feel “safe.”

And this will be the situation that ordinary people face when they are “unsafe”.

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Director Ma in a certain area posted: Whoever posts some bad information in the group, negative energy, don’t blame me for being rude. At least I have the ability to get you to the square cabin, there is only one thing: disturb the social order.

Wen Zhigang, an independent scholar, said in an interview with Free Asia: The 20th National Congress report is actually about ending “authoritarian” rule, turning to “totalitarianism”, strengthening the so-called control, strengthening the so-called party leadership, and completely solidifying the totalitarian system. Institutionalize. This is the general spirit of this report.

In other words, in the struggle the CCP will carry out, in addition to the infighting at the top of the CCP, it will also fight people of different classes from time to time; however, the “security” it values ​​must be the absolute security of the CCP and those in power.

I found that the netizens are getting more and more powerful now. They not only get to the point, but also make you understand.

This netizen spent three hours reading the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. I don’t think that without the foundation of invincibility and the determination of a strong man to break his wrist, he can’t finish reading that thing.

The conclusion he gave after reading it was: In the past, the Communist Party proclaimed that the legitimacy of its governance was economic growth, “to let the people live a good life”; , only the Communist Party can keep you safe.” I hope that all friends, especially those who are underage, will do their best.

If you think that Xi Jinping’s report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is only planning for the future, and the economy can’t be talked about, then the two events that have just happened will make you feel that China’s economic situation is actually bad. It’s already turned to another page.

How bad is the Chinese economy?Postponing the release of two major data indefinitely

On the 15th, Sun Yeli, a spokesman for the 20 largest, said that China‘s economic growth rate is no longer the only important indicator. The actual meaning of this sentence is: China‘s economy has entered a stage of recession, and if the growth rate indicator is raised, it will be slapped in the face. And another news on Monday is already verifying this fact.

On the 17th, the second day of the 20th National Congress, it was officially announced that the release of the third quarter growth data would be postponed indefinitely. On Friday (14th), the release of trade data for September was also delayed. For these two delays, the official did not give any explanation.

In fact, anyone who understands the operation of the CCP will know that this kind of important data that has been set for publication but has been delayed generally falls into two situations. First, the data report itself has found major problems. Either it is too low, so low that I am too embarrassed to publish it like this; another situation is that it is not the problem of the data itself, but the timing of the publication that will affect the CCP thinks it is more important. Some guidelines, policies or statements of the Twenty Congress report have conflicting or similar effects. The CCP has always been a party that doesn’t care about the facts at all, but only cares about whether it is so-called “great and correct”.

Some people may say: Although China‘s economy is facing recession now, you can’t deny the growth of these decades, right? Isn’t that under the rule of the CCP?

Yes, it did grow. But have you noticed a phenomenon: every major economic growth occurs when the CCP loosens its policies, or when it is less controlled, for example: from people’s communes to households; from the state-run economy to allowing private ownership The company appears. Every time it doesn’t care so much or turns a blind eye, the economy will have a big development. In other words: if the CCP hadn’t been there before, the Chinese would have developed long ago with their intelligence and diligence.

The opposite example is that recently, the CCP’s control of technology companies, extracurricular education and other industries is basically to control one by one, while the suppression of corporate giants and celebrities and rich people is a political purge from the perspective of law. To put it bluntly, The CCP has entered a vicious circle: after the so-called “killing the rich to help the poor”, it will “open up” when it finds that the economy cannot go on. Once it opens up, the economy will start to improve, and when the leeks grow, it will “kill the rich and help the poor” again. Cut a round of leeks, and then you will find that the economy starts to fail again, and the cycle repeats until all the leeks do not grow. Do you think you can’t go down there? There is also North Korea’s path to continue.

Does anyone feel like they haven’t cut you yet? Don’t worry, the next big crisis will endanger at least 400 million people.

Xi said that the epidemic prevention and the real estate market policy will remain unchanged, and it is extremely fearful

In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping stated that the direction of the epidemic prevention and real estate market policy has not changed. These are two major risk factors affecting the Chinese economy.

Saying this sentence basically indicates that China‘s real estate will be cut in half.

On October 13, China‘s large real estate agency, the broker of 21st Century Real Estate, began to sell Yangcheng Lake hairy crabs in the live broadcast room. In addition to hairy crabs, the platform also lists liquor, coffee, beauty products and other products.

As of the first half of this year, the number of real estate brokerage stores under Shell has decreased by 19.0% compared with the previous year, and the total number of brokers has decreased by 24.4%. The fact that real estate agencies like Country Garden have also crossed borders and entered the highly competitive e-commerce industry is considered a sign of the bleak real estate market in China. One of the main factors causing the depression of the real estate market is that the CCP’s epidemic prevention has been cleared, which has made the overall economy worse.

Asia Finance on Sunday signaled his extreme pessimism about Chinese real estate with an “apology” tweet.

He apologized as follows: Three days ago, we predicted that “Hong Kong property prices will fall by 50%, and mainland property prices will fall by 70%.” We were still too optimistic. Therefore, correction: Since the mainland will definitely implement the people’s economy (planned economy), the houses will be distributed uniformly according to the plan, so the mainland housing prices will fall by 70%~95%, and the Hong Kong housing prices will fall by 60%~80%.

Finally, he wrote: I believe that soon, Hong Kong will go the road of communism like crazy. What is even more desperate is that the giant ship did not sink overnight.

So how many people will this round of real estate collapse affect? A data shows that there are about 200 million households in China who buy houses through bank loans. If only counting the main “loan repayers” in the family, the number of house slaves should be more than 400 million.

Due to the continuous rise in housing prices in the past few years, the original housing prices of several thousand have been pushed to tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands.

These people dare not ask for leave, they cannot be laid off, they cannot get sick. And now, they have encountered the national policy that the CCP has just decided – a long-term epidemic prevention and zero policy. What is the future for these 400 million people and their families? !

By the way, don’t think that you can lay flat just by paying off the loan. As a reminder, at this time last year, Xi Jinping had a speech at a meeting of the Finance and Economics Committee, calling for an active promotion of a real estate tax pilot. This “wolf is coming” who has been shouting for ten years, maybe when you are about to lie down, he will really pounce on you and bite you.

Xi talks about Taiwan’s first mention of nuclear weapons, the IMF slaps the CCP in the face

In this nearly two-hour speech, Xi Jinping received the longest applause when he talked about opposing Taiwan independence. What’s interesting is that in this 20 major report, the Taiwan-related part is less than 600 words, which is the least in length since 2002.

Zhang Wuyue, an associate professor at Tamkang University, said that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China mentioned “to develop the strategy and tactics of people’s war and build a strong strategic deterrent force system”, which has not appeared in the past, and the strategic deterrence system refers to nuclear weapons.

In this regard, Taiwan’s official response is: it will not make concessions on the issue of sovereignty and will not compromise on the issue of freedom and democracy.

Compared with Taiwan’s official response, it was neither humble nor arrogant. Instead, it was a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that slapped the CCP in the face unceremoniously.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that this year, Taiwan’s per capita GDP is expected to surpass Japan for the first time at US$35,510. So, what is China‘s per capita GDP? Only about $14,000 or so. Not as good as the per capita GDP of Iranians.

So why does the CCP want to unify Taiwan? Is it “dynamic clearing” or “common prosperity”?

The National Congress of the Communist Party of China has reached the 20th National Congress. I saw a statement online, which is very representative of the perception of the outside world.

It is said that when Xi Jinping entered the successor sequence, there was a witty saying on the Internet: China is a Mao and Deng society (homonymous contradiction society), Hua Guofeng (Hua) can’t solve it, Hu Yaobang (Hu) has been in for a few years, Zhao Ziyang (photo) is like No, Jiang Zemin (general) will do it for a while, and after a few years of Hu Jintao (Hu), Xi Jinping (Xi) will take it for granted.

