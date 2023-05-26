Current and former table tennis players of SK “Novi Sad” at a reception in the City Hall by Mayor Đurić | Info

The first team of the table tennis club “Novi Sad” last week won the sixth consecutive title of champion of the Super League of Serbia, as champions of the same club from 1968.

Source: Promo/City of Novi Sad

On this occasion, the mayor of Novi Sad, Milan Đurić, together with the member of the City Council for Sports and Youth, Ognje Cvjetićanin, received Tatjana Ječmenica, Radmila Ninković Stojšić and Sonja Skakun Brkić, the first team members of the “Novi Sad” table tennis club, in the City Hall.

Welcoming them, the mayor expressed his pleasure for the rare opportunity to host two generations separated by 55 years, but united by the same great result.

– Today, Novi Sad is celebrating a generation of table tennis players who brought us a historic title and the sixth consecutive cup, and a total of eight in the last decade, continuing an unreal streak of consecutive victories of as many as 75 matches. In addition to their success at the national championship, they also reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League and achieved another exceptional season. However, it is important to say that apart from the mentioned results, these girls show that they are champions both in sports and in life with the numerous humanitarian actions they participate in – said Milan Đurić.

On this occasion, Mayor Đurić pointed out that it is a great honor for him that we are also the hosts for the ladies who in 1968, as the then great generation of the club, made it to the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup and won the title of Yugoslavian champions. He congratulated the Table Tennis Club “Novi Sad” on the trophies they won, as well as on everything they do to popularize table tennis and pointed out that the City will continue to listen to the needs of athletes and invest in the best training conditions.

On behalf of those present, Tatjana Ječmenica thanked the mayor at the reception and pointed out that Novi Sad has always been a breeding ground for top table tennis players.

– My heart is full that today’s generation of young girls continues to achieve good results and spread the glory of Novi Sad. Today, they have much better conditions than we used to, and for that I want to thank the Club management, the City and everyone who contributes to it – said Tatjana Ječmenica.

According to Dan Fracile, president of the Board of Directors of STK “Novi Sad”, today’s meeting of two generations is a confirmation that the City keeps to tradition and that today it is done in the same way as it used to be. He thanked the generation of 1968 for the legacy they left behind, stressing that the Club will continue to do even lower successes, bequeathing it to the next generations.

Table tennis club “Novi Sad” is currently in ninth place in the European ranking of clubs in the competition of almost 70 teams from Europe. This season’s Novi Sad champions are captain Tijana Jokić, Anamaria Erdelji, Aneta Maksuti, Reka Bezeg and Sara Radak, along with head coach Slobodan Stojanov and conditioning coach Miloš Tiosavljević.