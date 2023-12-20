Current enters 2024 flooding Logroño with culture

Actualthe earliest festival of the year, will celebrate its thirty-fourth edition in Logroño from Tuesday, January 2 to Sunday, January 7.
The first week of the year will once again be filled with cultural activities in Logroño thanks to the new edition of the Festival Actual. In 1991 the event was born under the emblem of converting the capital of Rioja into a “Stage of Contemporary Cultures”, and it has been held that way since then, consolidated as one of the most recognized music (and cultural) festivals on the Spanish scene.
The numerous events of the festival are spread across the usual spaces of Logroño’s varied agenda throughout the year such as the Palacio de los Deportes, the Palacio de Congresos y Auditorio de La Rioja, Riojaforum, the Rafael Azcona Film Archive or the Bretón Theater, but Activities are also organized in locations of historical value such as Bodegas Franco-Spanish, La Gota de Leche, Círculo Logroñés, Cubo del Revellín, etc.
The festival is divided into four main blocks: music, cinema, theater and other arts. As for the musical aspect, it presents a very varied stylistic program for all audiences with a dozen cycles; Among all of them, the Great Concerts stand out, to name just a few (at the Palacio de los Deportes de La Rioja, except for the first and last days that are held at Riojaforum and Teatro Bretón de los Herreros, respectively), with groups such as Ocean Color Scene, Loquillo, Startle Girl, The Killer Swing, Lori Meyers, Butt Heat o The Zigarros; the Torero Vermouth (in the Franco Españolas Wineries) with Mutagenics, Manes, Jacobo Serra, Alberto & García, Norwen, Tulsa, Ockami o Bewis de la Rosto; the Café Cantante (in the Círculo Logroñés) with El Pau, Álvaro Ruiz and Alberto Moreno “El Cucharillas”; the Current Urbano (in La Gota de Leche) with N de Nico, Maloa Brothers, Lena Makana, Low Cost Trip, Rhá & Vieltán y Flaquito Apache; or the Foundry Room with Left-Handed Gamblers, The Mortgage Boy. There will also be no shortage of the classic War of the Bands, the Matinales con Estrella, the Flamenco Show or the Current Family Show.
In addition to music and cinema (screening of independent cinema films that are characterized by having been previously recognized by international critics), other disciplines such as performing arts, theater, and micro-theater, take center stage on the poster, betting on both recognized artists and exploring and making visible new styles, currents and artistic diversity. It should also be noted that each edition of the festival is accompanied by exhibitions of photography, painting, sculpture, comics and other genres. Along with these exhibitions, other activities are usually scheduled such as workshops and artistic interventions, round tables and presentations of various initiatives (books, theses, etc.).
The musical programming is as follows (you can check hereand the rest of the cultural program of theater, cinema, exhibitions, etc.):
12:30 pm – VERMÚ SALA NEGRA: Nomads
Paradise Theater
Entrance: €8
Black Room
12:30 h – MORNING WITH STAR: Flight Fiji
Free entrance
Wine Fandango
1:30 p.m. – TORERO VERMOUTH: Mutagens
Entry: €10
Franco-Spanish Wineries
2:45 p.m. – VERMOUTH TORERO: Manes
Entry: €10
Franco-Spanish Wineries
7:00 p.m. – WAR OF THE BANDS: Semifinal
Free entrance
Foundry Room
8:30 p.m. – BIG CONCERTS: Valeria Castro
Entry: €26 – €29
Riojaforum
8:30 p.m. – AFTERNOON BLACK ROOM: Silvia Marsó – Blues&Roots
Entry: €18
Black Room
12:30 MORNING WITH STAR: Mflower ary
Free entrance
Wine Fandango
13:00 FLAMENCO SHOW: Carlos Pérez Pascual & Friends
Free entry with reservation of place
Würth Museum La Rioja
1:30 p.m. VERMOUTH TORERO – Jacob Serra
Entry: €10
Franco-Spanish Wineries
2:45 p.m. VERMOUTH TORERO – Alberto & García
Entry: €10
Franco-Spanish Wineries
5:00 p.m. – SINKING COFFEE: The Peace
Entry: €10
Logroñés Circle
7:00 p.m. – WAR OF THE BANDS: Semifinal
Free entrance
Foundry Room
7:00 p.m. – CURRENT URBAN: N for Nico
Entrance: €5
The Drop of Milk
7:45 p.m. – CURRENT URBAN: Maloa Brothers
Entrance: €5
The Drop of Milk
BIG CONCERTS
Admission €27/day and €50 2-day pass
UNIR Stage (La Rioja Sports Palace)
21:00 h – Startle Girl
22:15 h – Ocean Color Scene
00:00 h – Loquillo
12:00 h – CURRENT WITH THE FAMILY: The Banda Mocosa
Entrance: €5
The Drop of Milk
12:30 h – MORNING WITH STAR: Guadiana leeches
Free entrance
Wine Fandango
12:30 pm – VERMÚ SALA NEGRA: EnReDo Minor Concert
Fernando Moya
Entrance: €8
Black Room
1:30 p.m. – TORERO VERMOUTH: Norwen
Entry: €10
Franco-Spanish Wineries
2:45 p.m. – VERMOUTH TORERO: Tulsa
Entry: €10
Franco-Spanish Wineries
5:00 p.m. – SINKING COFFEE: Alvaro Ruiz
Entry: €10
Logroñés Circle
7:00 p.m. – GANG WAR: Grand Finale + The Green Room
Free entrance
Foundry Room
7:00 p.m. CURRENT URBAN: Lena Makana
Entrance: €5
The Drop of Milk
7:45 p.m. – CURRENT URBAN: Low Cost Trip
Entrance: €5
The Drop of Milk
BIG CONCERTS
Admission €27/day and €50 2-day pass
UNIR Stage (La Rioja Sports Palace)
21:00 h – The Killer Swing
22:30 h – Lori Meyers
00:20 h – Butthole Heat
1:00 h – ACTUAL DJ: Edu Anmu
Free admission
Maldeamores Club
12:30 h – CURRENT WITH FAMILY: Juan & Max
Entrance: €5
The Drop of Milk
1:30 p.m.: VERMOUTH TORERO: With Ocks
Entry: €10
Franco-Spanish Wineries
5:00 p.m. – SINKING COFFEE: Alberto Moreno “El Cucharillas”
Entry: €10
Logroñés Circle
7:00 p.m. – CURRENT URBAN: Rhá & Vieltán
Entrance: €5
The Drop of Milk
9:00 p.m. – BIG CONCERTS: The Zigarros
Entry: €25 – €28 – €32
Breton Theater
10:30 pm – FUNDICIÓN ROOM: The Mortgage Boy
Admission €18 in advance / €22 at the box office
Foundry Room
01:00 h ACTUAL DJ – Jafi Marvel
Free admission
Maldeamores Club
22:30 h FUNDICIÓN ROOM – Left-handed Gamblers
Admission €20 in advance / €24 at the box office
Foundry Room
01:00 h ACTUAL DJ – Mario Beni
Free admission
Maldeamores Club