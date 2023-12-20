Current enters 2024 flooding Logroño with culture

Actualthe earliest festival of the year, will celebrate its thirty-fourth edition in Logroño from Tuesday, January 2 to Sunday, January 7.

The first week of the year will once again be filled with cultural activities in Logroño thanks to the new edition of the Festival Actual. In 1991 the event was born under the emblem of converting the capital of Rioja into a “Stage of Contemporary Cultures”, and it has been held that way since then, consolidated as one of the most recognized music (and cultural) festivals on the Spanish scene.

The numerous events of the festival are spread across the usual spaces of Logroño’s varied agenda throughout the year such as the Palacio de los Deportes, the Palacio de Congresos y Auditorio de La Rioja, Riojaforum, the Rafael Azcona Film Archive or the Bretón Theater, but Activities are also organized in locations of historical value such as Bodegas Franco-Spanish, La Gota de Leche, Círculo Logroñés, Cubo del Revellín, etc.

The festival is divided into four main blocks: music, cinema, theater and other arts. As for the musical aspect, it presents a very varied stylistic program for all audiences with a dozen cycles; Among all of them, the Great Concerts stand out, to name just a few (at the Palacio de los Deportes de La Rioja, except for the first and last days that are held at Riojaforum and Teatro Bretón de los Herreros, respectively), with groups such as Ocean Color Scene, Loquillo, Startle Girl, The Killer Swing, Lori Meyers, Butt Heat o The Zigarros; the Torero Vermouth (in the Franco Españolas Wineries) with Mutagenics, Manes, Jacobo Serra, Alberto & García, Norwen, Tulsa, Ockami o Bewis de la Rosto; the Café Cantante (in the Círculo Logroñés) with El Pau, Álvaro Ruiz and Alberto Moreno “El Cucharillas”; the Current Urbano (in La Gota de Leche) with N de Nico, Maloa Brothers, Lena Makana, Low Cost Trip, Rhá & Vieltán y Flaquito Apache; or the Foundry Room with Left-Handed Gamblers, The Mortgage Boy. There will also be no shortage of the classic War of the Bands, the Matinales con Estrella, the Flamenco Show or the Current Family Show.

In addition to music and cinema (screening of independent cinema films that are characterized by having been previously recognized by international critics), other disciplines such as performing arts, theater, and micro-theater, take center stage on the poster, betting on both recognized artists and exploring and making visible new styles, currents and artistic diversity. It should also be noted that each edition of the festival is accompanied by exhibitions of photography, painting, sculpture, comics and other genres. Along with these exhibitions, other activities are usually scheduled such as workshops and artistic interventions, round tables and presentations of various initiatives (books, theses, etc.).

The musical programming is as follows (you can check hereand the rest of the cultural program of theater, cinema, exhibitions, etc.):

12:30 pm – VERMÚ SALA NEGRA: Nomads

Paradise Theater

Entrance: €8

Black Room

12:30 h – MORNING WITH STAR: Flight Fiji

Free entrance

Wine Fandango

1:30 p.m. – TORERO VERMOUTH: Mutagens

Entry: €10

Franco-Spanish Wineries

2:45 p.m. – VERMOUTH TORERO: Manes

Entry: €10

Franco-Spanish Wineries

7:00 p.m. – WAR OF THE BANDS: Semifinal

Free entrance

Foundry Room

8:30 p.m. – BIG CONCERTS: Valeria Castro

Entry: €26 – €29

Riojaforum

8:30 p.m. – AFTERNOON BLACK ROOM: Silvia Marsó – Blues&Roots

Entry: €18

Black Room

12:30 MORNING WITH STAR: Mflower ary

Free entrance

Wine Fandango

13:00 FLAMENCO SHOW: Carlos Pérez Pascual & Friends

Free entry with reservation of place

Würth Museum La Rioja

1:30 p.m. VERMOUTH TORERO – Jacob Serra

Entry: €10

Franco-Spanish Wineries

2:45 p.m. VERMOUTH TORERO – Alberto & García

Entry: €10

Franco-Spanish Wineries

5:00 p.m. – SINKING COFFEE: The Peace

Entry: €10

Logroñés Circle

7:00 p.m. – WAR OF THE BANDS: Semifinal

Free entrance

Foundry Room

7:00 p.m. – CURRENT URBAN: N for Nico

Entrance: €5

The Drop of Milk

7:45 p.m. – CURRENT URBAN: Maloa Brothers

Entrance: €5

The Drop of Milk

BIG CONCERTS

Admission €27/day and €50 2-day pass

UNIR Stage (La Rioja Sports Palace)

21:00 h – Startle Girl

22:15 h – Ocean Color Scene

00:00 h – Loquillo

12:00 h – CURRENT WITH THE FAMILY: The Banda Mocosa

Entrance: €5

The Drop of Milk

12:30 h – MORNING WITH STAR: Guadiana leeches

Free entrance

Wine Fandango

12:30 pm – VERMÚ SALA NEGRA: EnReDo Minor Concert

Fernando Moya

Entrance: €8

Black Room

1:30 p.m. – TORERO VERMOUTH: Norwen

Entry: €10

Franco-Spanish Wineries

2:45 p.m. – VERMOUTH TORERO: Tulsa

Entry: €10

Franco-Spanish Wineries

5:00 p.m. – SINKING COFFEE: Alvaro Ruiz

Entry: €10

Logroñés Circle

7:00 p.m. – GANG WAR: Grand Finale + The Green Room

Free entrance

Foundry Room

7:00 p.m. CURRENT URBAN: Lena Makana

Entrance: €5

The Drop of Milk

7:45 p.m. – CURRENT URBAN: Low Cost Trip

Entrance: €5

The Drop of Milk

BIG CONCERTS

Admission €27/day and €50 2-day pass

UNIR Stage (La Rioja Sports Palace)

21:00 h – The Killer Swing

22:30 h – Lori Meyers

00:20 h – Butthole Heat

1:00 h – ACTUAL DJ: Edu Anmu

Free admission

Maldeamores Club

12:30 h – CURRENT WITH FAMILY: Juan & Max

Entrance: €5

The Drop of Milk

1:30 p.m.: VERMOUTH TORERO: With Ocks

Entry: €10

Franco-Spanish Wineries

5:00 p.m. – SINKING COFFEE: Alberto Moreno “El Cucharillas”

Entry: €10

Logroñés Circle

7:00 p.m. – CURRENT URBAN: Rhá & Vieltán

Entrance: €5

The Drop of Milk

9:00 p.m. – BIG CONCERTS: The Zigarros

Entry: €25 – €28 – €32

Breton Theater

10:30 pm – FUNDICIÓN ROOM: The Mortgage Boy

Admission €18 in advance / €22 at the box office

Foundry Room

01:00 h ACTUAL DJ – Jafi Marvel

Free admission

Maldeamores Club

22:30 h FUNDICIÓN ROOM – Left-handed Gamblers

Admission €20 in advance / €24 at the box office

Foundry Room

01:00 h ACTUAL DJ – Mario Beni

Free admission

Maldeamores Club

