LONDON – The temptation is to invoke a stereotype: the “curse” of the Titanic. But there are no spells, neither at sea nor on land: behind every disaster there are almost always human errors, mechanical breakdowns, carelessness.

At the very least, then we must speak of a bitter destiny knocking twice at the same door. Or an obsession that, born of a tragedy, ends up repeating it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook