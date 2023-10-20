Home » Cursed Clash arrives in February, new trailer
World

by admin
Bandai Namco announced today that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clashthe fighting game inspired by the famous anime, will arrive on February 2. In the game we will be able to select our teams for 2 vs 2 matches, each capable of performing a wide range of powerful attacks and combos.

In fact, depending on the combination of characters chosen, it will be possible to have unique power dynamics and synergies. By completing battles, players will be able to increase their fighter’s power level, unlocking increasingly powerful attacks as they progress through the game.

The announcement of the release date is accompanied by a new trailer of the game which illustrates its features: here it is below.

MX Video – Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

