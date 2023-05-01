curtain for Elly Schlein before the election tour

Nice off schedule for the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, today in Palermo for commemorate Pio La Torre and Rosario Di Salvo. At the end of the ceremony held in via Vincenzo Li Muli, Mrs. Silvana Cusimano, a woman who lives opposite the plaque commemorating the secretary of the Italian Communist Party and her driver, invited the secretary of the Pd to join her at her house. “Secretary, do you want some coffee?” Invitation accepted by Schlein who chatted briefly with the woman, later preferring a fruit juice.

For Elly Schlein, a meeting of a few minutes with the hospitable Palermo family before continuing the Sicilian tour that will see her in Ragusa, Syracuse and Catania in the next few hours. The Pd secretary will be on the island for two days. After today’s appointment in via Li Muli, with the regional secretary Anthony Barbagallo and the provincial secretary of Palermo Rosario Filoramo at his side, Schlein will move to eastern Sicily for an electoral round in the main cities called to vote for the administrative elections.

At 2.30 pm she went to Ragusa to meet the mayoral candidate Riccardo Schininà; at 4.30 pm you in Syracuse with the candidate Renata Giunta. At 18 in Catania appointment with mayoral candidate Maurizio Caserta. Tomorrow, May 1, Schlein, always accompanied by Barbagallo, will take part in the traditional procession held in Portella della Ginestra, where in 1947 the men led by the bandit Salvatore Giuliano fired at the peasants who paraded for the workers’ day.

In recent days, the national secretary has had to deal with the fibrillations within the party after the change of jacket of MEP Caterina Chinnici, candidate of the centre-left in the last few regional elections in the match she lost with Renato Schifani and who today joined Forza Italia. A change harshly commented by the regional secretary Barbagallo: “Just her, daughter of Rocco, the founder of the anti-mafia pool killed with a car bomb by Cosa Nostra in the party of those who went hand in hand with the Gravianos! Just her, who had demanded and obtained from the Democratic Party – he said a few days ago – the exclusion from the lists not only of defendants but also of suspects! Until yesterday they were only rumors and I thought it amazing, just political fiction. After reading his quoted words – he concludes – I am thrilled, incredulous and even disgusted”.







