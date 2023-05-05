Ćus Mateo o Kevin Pantera | Sport

Kevin Panter is back on the field and that worries the rivals.

Source: Profimedia

Real Madrid defeated Partizan 85:78 on the road in the fourth match of the Euroleague quarterfinal series, but the black and white team was without the help of their defenders in this match. The suspended Kevin Panther and the injured Aleksa Avramovic were absent and without them the attack of the black and whites did not function well enough to win against Real.

After the game, Real Madrid coach Ćus Mateo spoke about the game, the injury of Gabriel Deka, but also about the next match. The journalists were interested in whether there is a plan for Kevin Panter, who has expired his suspension and who will play fresh and rested in the match on Wednesday.

“Panther is an amazing player and we have to be very good because he plays with character, plays great 1v1, great in the pick-and-roll. We have to defend him as a team. Panther is great, but so are the other Partizan players. We have to play a good defense, but also a good attack because we have to. Every game is different. we’ll see what happens“, said Ćus Mateo after the match.

The next match will be played on Wednesday in Madrid, and we will see what the teams will be. Due to the suspension, Gershon Yabusele will certainly not be there. Injuries at Real are bothering Vincent Poirier and Gabriel Deka, while Walter Tavares seems to have recovered. At Partizan, we are waiting to see the situation with Aleks Avramović, who will undergo surgery on Friday.