Ćus Mateo on the reasons for Real Madrid’s victory against Partizan | Sport

Ćus Mateo had only one plan for this match!

Source: YouTube/ BC Partizan TV

Real Madrid has overcome Partisan 82:80 in the “Belgrade Arena”, and even though the black and whites were without their two best players Matijas Lesor and Kevin Panter they managed to start the match very well and lead with 12:0. However, in the end, with the help of the incredible Valter Tavares, who had a utility index of 41, Madrid managed to get back into the match. This was also pointed out by the coach of Madrid Ćus Mateo.

After the first one touched the reception in Belgrade, as well as the fights from the previous match, he revealed that the plan all along was for the ball to land on Real’s best basketball player.

“I was trying to get the ball down for Tavares, and we lost Poirier in the warm-up. We gave a lot of balls to Tavares and we managed to get back into the match. We equalized and even managed to take the lead” Mateo began.

He also emphasized the good play of Nigel Williams-Goss, and especially emphasized that it is very difficult to beat Partizan on his field.

“In the end Nigel Williams-Goss scored a very important shot and I am very proud of the players because it is not easy to win a match here. It’s still a long way from being able to return to Madrid, so this is just one step. A proud dream of the boys’ performance. This was a good win for us, but we need another one.”



Mateo surprised many with the zone he forced in this match, but he is aware that in current basketball it is not a defense that can often work.

“It depends, sometimes it is effective and sometimes not. Partizan was aggressive in all matches and killed us with penetrations. That’s why we decided to protect the hoop and that’s how we managed to do it today. But it doesn’t happen every day. Now we have it working and I am happy about it“, added the Spanish expert.

He was also asked an additional question to comment on the game of Nigel Williams-Goss, but he pointed out that he was satisfied with the game of all the players, although some like Hezonja and Musa had many misses.

“Nigel Williams Goss is playing great this season. He had some injuries before, but now he is excellent. We try not to talk about the players but about the team. All the others Musa, Hanga, Hezonja played well because we won the match. They had bad moments. but that’s normal,” Mateo finished.