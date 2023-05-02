Ćus Mateo on the victory of Real Madrid against Partizan | Sport

Real Madrid coach Ćus Mateo talked about the reception his team had in Belgrade at the Euroleague quarterfinal match.

Source: YouTube/ BC Partizan TV

Ćus Mateo i Real Madrid have survived! They beat Partizan 82:80 on the road in “Belgrade Arena” and thus they took the quarter-final series to the fourth match, which is scheduled for Thursday. However, the atmosphere from the stands, which was incredible, reached the players who were losing 12:0 at the start!

“We started the match very cautiously and with a lot of hesitation, we weren’t consistent defensively, but that happened to us before. This beautiful basketball atmosphere made us make too many mistakesĆus Mateo admitted at the start of his address to journalists.

We also saw serious security forces at the match and before the match, and there was talk of Real Madrid asking for a special escort for this match. The reason for that is, of course, the fight at the end of the second match in Madrid, but the Spanish expert doesn’t want to talk about that anymore.

“We played a basketball game and that was it. The atmosphere was good,” he said, then began to fight: “We are all sad about what happened and it will not happen again. We have to think only about basketball because all these players are good players, not fighters. Enough about that, let’s talk about basketball. I try to train players and that I just want to talk about basketball“, repeated Ćus Mateo.