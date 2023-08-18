Cut Worms, review of his self-titled album (2023)

There are records that are a breeze of fresh air that caresses you in the heat of heat. Jobs that, paraphrasing Amparo Sánchez, generate ‘good vibes’ while you enjoy them. Well, that and no other is the category in which we must place the new album by Max Clarke under his alias of Cut Worms. A third homonymous album in which the Brooklyn-based musician from Ohio has gone undisguisedly in search of that immaculate pop roundness with one foot in the sixties via Brian Wilson and another in the reinterpretation that artists like that same decade have made M.Ward, Sonny And The Sunsets or The Lemon Twigs themselves who even participate in a couple of songs on the album.

In this way we have that the album opens with “Don’t Fade Out”. Luminous and pizpireto theme that invites you to take a walk jumping through that yellow brickwork of contagious sunshine-pop. All a declaration of intent that is endorsed with a “Take it and Smile” with which you swing around your home while using the broom as a microphone to add the doo-wop choirs that can be guessed at the song. Pure gum. But things continue for seven more trucks and half an hour of clouds of cotton, multicolored balloons and sugar in veins. Cloying? Yes, but I like it.

Nobody escapes how anachronistic it can be to take vocal bands like The Coasters or romantic balladeers like Johnny Burnette as references, in the 21st century, to remove the layers of mothballs, but that is exactly what Max Clarke has done on songs as “Is It Magic?” o “Living Inside”. And, although we are clear that this places it in a different place, far from fads and very close to pastiche, the truth is that it works. So close your eyes, free yourself from prejudice and immerse yourself in this gigantic flan of jelly pop that has perpetrated Cut Worms to make bearable the miseries that surround us. It doesn’t matter how innovative the hand is for a watch or the lead for a pencil.