Cutro (Crotone) – AND the massacre of children took place on 26 February in Cutro, in the province of Crotone. A few hours from the demonstration “Let’s stop the massacre immediately!” the Ionian Sea returned the body of another girl, presumably aged between four and five years, and of a man sighted and recovered offshore by the Coast Guard. A third body was found today wedged between the rocks. The death toll thus rises to 76.

Like the body of the child found yesterday, the body of the little girl was also taken to the PalaMilone in Crotone. At the moment the two children have not been identified and no one has claimed their remains, which suggests that their parents also died in the shipwreck.

And while in Calabria bodies were still being searched for and hundreds of people were being rescued at sea, in Como the Minister of Transport Matthew Salvini celebrated her fiftieth birthday with a surprise party, in which the premier Giorgia Meloni sang with him “La canzone di Marinella” by Fabrizio De Andre, immortalized in a video that has already gone viral. Yet another slap to the victims of the shipwreck, they now say in Crotone.

Even those who have left Calabria are indignant: “Everyone is free to do what they want, we would all like to be happy and celebrate something but today we are in mourning and have nothing to celebrate,” he said alidad shiri, who lost his 17-year-old cousin Atiqullah in the shipwreck. It was he, on March 10, who railed against the government’s choice not to visit the survivors and relatives of the victims on the day the Council of Ministers was convened in Cutro. And, after the video of Salvini’s birthday party was published, he said in disgust: “I don’t want to make a political comment because I’m not a politician, but it’s all terribly sad. I have the horror of those bodies in my head, I don’t I manage to forget them and they haven’t even come to offer us a word of comfort”.

Shiri has left Calabria to try to return to her life in a northern city but her thoughts are constantly turned to her cousin: “I still have the hope that he is alive, perhaps that he left that same night of arrival after reaching swimming to the shore”. Weak hope, to tell the truth, because apart from a smuggler it seems that no one else has detached himself from the group of people who were rescued on the beach. “I hope the search continues,” he said.

And so, after all, it is happening. Even on this morning of a biting wind, which raises the sand on the beach of Steccato di Cutro where the wreckage of the boat is piled up and from which firefighters, volunteers, the finance police and the coast guard continue to scrutinize the sea incessantly. It was the coast guard divers who found the body of another little girl, which brought the number of victims to seventy-four, thirty of whom were minors and twenty-one under 12 years of age. The stay in the water for almost 15 days made the corpse practically unrecognizable, deleting every detail. The coroner arrived on the beach with the scientific police for the reliefs and to try to see particular signs, even from the clothes worn, in order to be able to make the identification.

Thirty-two, however, the bodies that remained in the Crotone sports hall, in front of which the citizens continue to bring flowers, candles and poems. From there again today other coffins will leave for the countries of origin of the migrants, almost all of them headed for Afghanistan. By Tuesday the facility should be emptied.

And while the Palamilone is emptied of corpses, the Sant’Anna reception center in Isola Capo Rizzuto fills up again. 487 migrants disembarked after midnight from a shabby fishing boat escorted by the coast guard to the port of Crotone. The fishing vessel was intercepted yesterday afternoon about 70 miles off the Calabrian coast following a report from Frontex. The naval units of the Coast Guard hooked it off the coast of Crotone and, with the help of the tugboat “Alessandro Secondo” they managed to bring it safely to the port despite the poor conditions and the overcrowding of the boat. In their faces – they said Carmelo Bossi e Matthew Castellini of the crew of the tugboat Alessandro Secondo – we saw the fear and terror because they had to face this terrible crossing on that hull in terrible shape to escape from their homeland”.

From the data collected by the immigration office of the Crotone police station, among the rescued migrants there are 370 Pakistanis, 85 Egyptians, but also Syrians and Afghans. Overall there are about forty minors. From the nationalities of the migrants who were on board, it is assumed that the journey started from the port of Tobruk in Libya (meeting point between Pakistan and Egypt) and not from Turkey as usually happens. The crossing lasted 5 days. Investigations are underway to identify the smugglers and ascertain the port of origin of the boat. At the moment, everyone is at the center of Isola. From where in the next few hours they should leave for other destinations. “In this structure there is a continuous flow – said the mayor of Crotone, Vincent Voice – they call it dynamic but it often brings the numbers of people present well beyond capacity. Now Italy’s attention is directed towards these places due to the tragedy of Cutro but here the arrivals of migrants take place without interruption, as well as the relief efforts. And that also proves that something went wrong that night.”