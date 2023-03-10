22:38
From the EU Council the request to respect the Dublin treaty
The Cutro tragedy was also among the topics discussed in the EU Interior Council, but in Brussels the emphasis has now shifted from the external dimension of migration, which was given ample space in the last EU summit and in the action plans for the Mediterranean and the Balkans, to the internal one. An increasing number of countries are starting to make their voices heard on the compliance with the Dublin rules by first port countries such as Italy. Six Member States – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany and Holland, plus Switzerland as a Schengen member – have signed up a joint document to express “concern about the current state of the asylum system and in particular the Dublin system” and remarking that “the application of existing legislation can help build mutual trust” among the Twenty-seven. Because even the reception centers in the countries of Central and Northern Europe are on their last legs due to the so-called secondary movements, migrants who pass from the country of first arrival, where according to the Dublin Regulation they should be identified and welcomed, to another country EU without a relocation mechanism. French minister Gérald Darmanin is also asking Italy to do more, recalling that at the time of the Ocean Viking crisis, the government in Rome wanted to keep only one out of ten migrants. Dublin “hardly works anymore with some countries, especially Italy”, while “it works when states have bilateral agreements”, explained the minister, thanking the Italian government for its cooperation. There has been a push in the Council to keep the two issues together, external and internal.
21:33
Conte: “The landings are increasing and they are fighting in the government”
“For years from the opposition Giorgia Meloni has waved the magic wand of the ‘naval blockade’ to resolve the immigration dossier. In reality, you only aimed to win the elections, proposing ridiculous measures and solutions, but presented with the decisive attitude of those who have “strong” solutions. The only certainty is that landings are increasing and the government is also arguing about the approach to take to deal with the issue”. This is what the leader of the M5s says on Facebook Joseph Conte.
21:06
Schlein: “The government’s message is late. We await responses”
“It’s a late message, which comes after a long silence and also an absence. We will look at the measures, but we are still waiting for a response from the government. Minister Piantedosi did not even respond in the Chamber to the fact of why the Gdf came out instead of the Captaincy “. The secretary of the Pd told ‘Otto e mezzo’ on La7 Elly Schlein commenting on the government’s decision to convene the meeting of the Council of Ministers in Cutro, the site of the shipwreck of the migrants. “It is not true that some form of distress call is needed, people were at the mercy of the waves for 7 hours. We need to shed full light on what happened and on the chain of command ”.
21:05
The first two bodies left for Kabul
The first two bodies bound for the Palamilone left a few minutes ago Kabul. They will first reach Germany by car and then from Munich they will be taken to Istanbul and finally to Kabul.
20:16
Seven bodies transferred from Cutro to Bologna: funerals on the 10th
The seven coffins arrived today at the cemetery Borgo Panigale in Bologna. After yesterday’s intense day, marked by confused and contradictory communications and by the protests of the victims’ families, the coffins – one of these is small and white – were finally transferred to Emilia-Romagna. Around 13 they also arrived five family members of the victims who traveled separately: they are the relatives who gave the green light to the transfer of the coffins, after receiving a positive response to the request to carry out the funeral rite according to the liturgy foreseen by the Islamic religion, which will be held tomorrow. The burial will be held tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm in private form. The funeral will be officiated by Yassine Laframpresident of the Union of Islamic Communities of Italy (Ucoii), and also Matteo Lepore, mayor of Bologna, and Igor Taruffi, Emilia-Romagna Councilor for Immigration Policies. In the meantime, the family members were welcomed into an accommodation facility made available by the Municipality of Bologna: during the day they had the opportunity to pray in front of the bodies of their loved ones. The reception of the municipal administration also provides for the presence of a linguistic mediator and emergency social assistance. In the evening, five other relatives of the victims also arrived in Bologna, who tomorrow will be able to at least give a last and worthy goodbye to their family members. The victims of the massacre so far recognized are 72: the Interior Ministry announced that today 8 bodies will be transferred to Germany and another 16 will be transported instead to Afghanistan.
Al Borgo Panigale cemeteryto welcome the bodies there was only Alessandro Bergonzoni, the Bolognese actor who often takes a position on current affairs: he asked for an “excuse and an intimate forgiveness” from the shipwrecked people. “I’m not going into political issues: this is about spirituality, humanity and changing the rules – he said – I think they need to find a place to live and we can’t help but live with them. We have to apologize for how we fail to treat these people as people.”
20:02
Meloni will invite the families of the victims of the shipwreck to Chigi
The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will invite the families of the victims of the Cutro tragedy in the next few hours Palazzo Chigi. It can be read in a note.
20:01
Meloni: “I don’t accept the reconstruction that we have turned away”
“Does anyone believe that the Italian authorities have not done something they could have done? At the moment there are 20 boats that someone is rescuing in Italian waters, you speak, rightly, of a case in which we didn’t succeed, but nobody takes care of the others. If someone says it or suggests it, that the institutions are turning the other way, it is very serious not for me or for the government but for the nation I represent and I do not accept these reconstructions “. The premier said so Giorgia Meloni during the press conference at the end of the CDM in Cutro.