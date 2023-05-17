Cvijanović on BiH | Info

The Chairperson of the BiH Presidency, Željka Cvijanović, said that BiH is in a state of chaos because it will not heal its own wounds.

Source: Screenshot, Mondo – Slaven Petković

“We need to start understanding each other’s fears and how it can be solved, rather than waiting for someone who keeps us in a state of experiment”said Cvijanović.

She emphasized that she has a problem with the political expression that wants to change BiH in an unconstitutional way, ignoring the Constitution and what is the interest of all three peoples living there and other citizens, and that she has no problem saying that in the UN Security Council.

The Chairperson of the BiH Presidency said that she was satisfied with the performance she recently gave at the session of the UN Security Council in New York.

Cvijanović said that her obligation as someone who lives in Bosnia and Herzegovina and who was convincingly elected by the citizens in the elections is to tell the UN Security Council how she sees the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and what the main problems and obstacles are.

She said that she left the hall during Kristijan Šmit’s address to the UN Security Council and that she respects the views of the institutions of the Republika Srpska that they do not recognize the legitimacy of Šmit because he did not go through the prescribed procedure and was not verified by the UN Security Council.

“For years we have been watching the manipulative approach of people who in some roles come there to present things about BiH. I don’t think that someone who is an unelected individual can have priority over democratically elected individuals and I don’t think that Schmidt is above me or any other politician which the citizens elected, because it is abnormal, unnatural and quite counterproductive for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is why it is regressing”said Cvijanović tonight for RTRS.

She emphasized that BiH is constantly in chaos because of high representatives who constantly stretch the black and white picture, and added that she knows what they write in their reports.

“They always need someone else to be to blame, but they are not the ones who have produced huge problems within BiH”, stated Cvijanović and added that in Bosnia and Herzegovina, something cannot be disciplined or organized in that way.

Speaking about foreign policy, Cvijanović emphasized that it is clearly prescribed how things are, and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers cannot have a legal basis to do what they have been doing illegally until now.

She reminded that they constitutional competencies clearly laid out and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should have its own normative arrangement through a stable law, which will be realistic, but without usurpation of authority.

“You cannot create an attitude and a solution. You get it from the three-member Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and then pass it on to those who need to communicate it in a given place.”Cvijanović added.

According to her, perfection is not aspired to, but if the Presidency has not agreed, why should some mission or embassy go to an instruction that is contrary to the position of one of the members of the BiH Presidency.

Cvijanović believes that everyone in Bosnia and Herzegovina should finally start talking, in order to find something in common, which is not to block any of the projects anywhere.

(Srna)