Serbian member and chairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović pointed out that awarding the infamous brigade of the Croatian Defense Council (HVO) does not contribute to reconciliation or the improvement of good neighborly relations.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

On the occasion of awarding the order to the infamous 103rd brigade of the HVO, which committed terrible crimes against Serbs in the area of ​​Derventa and Posavina, Cvijanović said that the reaction of the public and citizens of Derventa, for whom, as well as for the entire Republika Srpska, this act represents is absolutely understandable and justified. insult and provocation.

“Derventa is a city that suffered enormous human and material sacrifices during the Patriotic War, and that fact should be respected by everyone who comes to this local community.” emphasized Cvijanović.

She pointed out that Republika Srpska is dedicated to improving regional cooperation, but it must be based on mutual respect.

(SRNA)