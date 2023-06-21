Cybele Varela exhibition. Pop imaginaries at MAC-USP – MONDO MODA

Curated by Ana Magalhães and Ariane Varela Braga, MAC-USP presents Cybele Varela. pop imaginariesan exhibition that brings together a selection of the artist’s most emblematic paintings and objects from the late 1960s.

The works from the museum’s own collection and from public and private collections highlight the role played by mass culture, social and political issues, as well as transnational experiences in the realization of Varela’s early production; a pioneering work on feminist issues that contributed to Brazilian and international artistic discourses from Pop Art and New Figuration to Narrative Figuration.

Cybèle Varela Five girls strolling 1968-MAC-Parana-PR @ publicity

According to the curators, 1967 was a significant moment for the artist, when MAC-USP awarded her the prize for the exhibition “Jovem Arte Contemporânea” and she participated for the first time in the Bienal de São Paulo, in which her object in the form of a box O Presente (1967) was removed by the police for political reasons, even before the official opening of the event.

This destroyed work was redone in 2018 and is part of the present exhibition, which has as its starting point the two triptychs by Varela belonging to the collection of the São Paulo museum: Of everything that can be (1967) and Street scenes (1968).

About the first, winner of the JAC award, the artist explains that she had been exploring the question of transformation, of everything that could become.

“In an almost cinematic sequence, I painted a girl crossing the street and passing by some nuns; and, at the time of crossing, they change clothes. The girl wears the long skirt of the religious uniform and the nuns the miniskirt, which were in fashion at the time”.

About the artist

Cybele Varela A happy walk @ Estúdio em Obra

Cybèle Varela (Petrópolis – RJ, Brazil, 1943) lived in Brazil, Paris, Geneva, Rome and Madrid. Currently, with her work exhibited at the Center Pompidou, she is the only living woman in the Narrative Figuration movement. Her career began in Brazil in the 60s and continued in Paris in the 70s.

In 1975, she was the only female artist selected for the traveling exhibition around France 30 Créateurs – Sélection 75, along with Lindstrom, Pierre Soulages, Arman, among others.

Cybèle Varela Street Scenes -1968-II-MAC-USP-SP @ publicity

With his work praised by critics such as Pierre Restany, Varela has participated in hundreds of salons, individual and group exhibitions in Brazil and abroad: France, Germany, Italy, United States, England, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain and Japan. In addition to the IX São Paulo International Biennial, in which his work was censored, he participated in the X and XVII editions of the São Paulo event, among other biennials.

His works are part of the most important private and public collections, including: Reina Sofia (Madrid, Spain), Center Georges Pompidou (Paris, France), Art Museum of the Americas (Washington DC, USA) and, in Brazil, in addition to from MAC-USP, MASP, MAM-SP; MAM-RJ, among others.

Free entrance

Write down: MAC-USP (Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, 1301 – São Paulo-SP)

