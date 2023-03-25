NEW YORK – The FBI has arrested what it considers the founder of America’s most popular cybercriminal forum, BreachForums, a “virtual plaza” where stolen personal data of hundreds of millions of people was traded and sold.

The demon of cyber crime is called Conor Brian Fitzpatrick and is an unsuspecting twenty-year-old from Peekskill, a town of 25,000 inhabitants north of New York. The boy was arrested last week and was brought before the judge today to face charges of conspiracy, fraud, and access to private data.

He risks a five-year sentence, but what causes a sensation is the size of the web phenomenon that Fitzpatrick, despite his age, had set up and which would be frequented by more than 340,000 subscribers, who would have created an online trade to acquire data stolen from two hundred million Americans, hundreds of government and private agencies, and foreign corporations.

An unprecedented digital square of crime, which emerged this month when a hacker had posted some data, claiming to have stolen it from the service of an insurance company in Washington. The news had put Congress in fibrillation, because among the stolen identities were those of dozens of people who work on Capitol Hill. Among these, also about twenty deputies and senators. An American internet provider, an investment company and a company that provides health care services are targeted by the hackers.

Fitzpatrick appeared in federal court and was granted release, pending trial, after posting $300,000 bail. The money was provided by the parents. However, the judge ordered the boy not to have any contact with the victims of the super scam and not even with the other associates of this traffic of stolen data, not to open cryptocurrency accounts or online accounts with other names.

This is the latest case of a battle against cybercrime that in 2022 alone caused damage to individuals and companies worth ten billion dollars in the United States. BreachForums has been and probably will be blacked out forever, but that doesn’t seem to reduce the risk of more cases. According to Brett Callow, an analyst on behalf of a cybersecurity company interviewed by CNN, other forums are ready to replace him.

Fitzpatrick, administrator of the forum with the name of “pompompurin”, had managed in the last year to create a “virtual square” in which cybercriminals, by paying a forum registration fee, accessed the market, bought, sold and exchanged stolen data and contraband. Among the information stolen, according to the FBI, there were banking information, Social Security numbers, a sort of American tax code, codes for accessing the database of identified victims, government agencies and foreign companies. “What BreachForums has done – explained the deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco – is to have filled the void that existed between hackers and those who were willing to use that data to exploit it in a criminal way”. Customers of mobile phones, insurance companies, health care services, providers, social networks ended up on the web.

On January 4 of this year, a BreachForums user had posted the names and contacts of about 200 million users of the major social platforms. On December 18 of last year, another had put online the details of about 87,000 members of InfraGard, a non-profit created to connect the FBI and the private sector of companies specializing in the protection of infrastructures from hackers . In practice, the controllers were controlled. Through a digital Chinese box system, Fitzpatrick had managed to create multi-level markets to trade the illegal material. 14 billion individual entries were found in the forum databases.