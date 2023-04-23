Cyber-devices that paralyze satellites: the Chinese plan for domination of the skies

8
China is experimenting with techniques to compromise the satellites of other nations: cyber-devices capable of paralyzing the orbiting systems on which communication and navigation depend, but also the targeting devices of missiles and drones. It is a threat that has been discussed for years, which has now found the stamp of officiality in the top secret US dossiers released on Discord by a twenty-year-old airman.
