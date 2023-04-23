Home » Cyber-devices that paralyze satellites: the Chinese plan for domination of the skies
World

Cyber-devices that paralyze satellites: the Chinese plan for domination of the skies

by admin
Cyber-devices that paralyze satellites: the Chinese plan for domination of the skies

China is experimenting with techniques to compromise the satellites of other nations: cyber-devices capable of paralyzing the orbiting systems on which communication and navigation depend, but also the targeting devices of missiles and drones. It is a threat that has been discussed for years, which has now found the stamp of officiality in the top secret US dossiers released on Discord by a twenty-year-old airman.

See also  A "Melee" is about to be staged in Japanese politics. Abe wants to support her as the "first female prime minister"? -Mobile phone Xinmin

You may also like

Aquarius, unexpected encounters if you are single: tomorrow’s...

Details of the murder in Pancevo | Info

Pnrr, deadlines at risk? “Conte’s fault for getting...

Protest in Israel due to judicial reforms |...

Frequent going to the toilet during the night...

the exciting release of birds and the “Cursa...

Health of young people, the health solidarity initiative...

Water polo semi-final playoff 2023 New Belgrade Partizan...

Filip Malbašić’s mother died, Vojvodina footballers dedicate goals...

The Division 2: Descent, 12 minutes of gameplay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy