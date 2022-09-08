Home World Cyberattack on the armed forces in Portugal, documents stolen
The General Staff of the Portuguese Armed Forces suffered a serious cyber attack, resulting in the theft of important secret documents. The cyberattack, defined as “prolonged and unprecedented”, was communicated to the cabinet of the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, directly by the American secret services through the US Embassy in Lisbon. The news, however, only leaked into the Portuguese press today. According to today’s edition of the daily Diário de Notícias, some of the stolen documents have already been found for sale on the dark web. Asked by the Lusa agency, the government did not give further explanations, while a statement from the Ministry of Defense, while acknowledging the correctness of the clues on this flaw in the security system, did not pronounce on the specific case. The opposition party Iniciative Liberal, however, has already officially asked that the minister, Helena Carreiras, respond in Parliament together with Vice Admiral Gameiro Marques, director of the National Security Office. In addition, Gameiro Marques and the undersecretary for digitalization and administrative modernization, Mário Campolargo, will be in Brussels next week to answer this case at NATO headquarters.

