Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – our test

Night City is not an easy city to live in, and it is even less so for V, the (or the) protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077 who, since he received Arasaka’s experimental system, the Relic, and found the digital conscience of rocker Johnny Silverhand in his head, has truly experienced all sorts of things. And it seems that the adventures for our hero are not really destined to end: the new Phantom Liberty DLC, which can be purchased at the price of 29.99 Euros and available from 26 September, adds a new and long campaign, in a new area of the previously inaccessible city and also many new side missions. All in addition to the many new features of Update 2.0, which recently arrived free of charge for all owners of the game on new generation consoles. Yes, because CDPR made the decision to abandon development on old generation consoles so as not to have to compromise again due to dated hardware, and therefore both Phantom Liberty and the new Update 2.0 are only available on the new platforms. Having said that, let’s try to understand whether it is worth it for owners of the title to purchase the new expansion.

The new story is accessible during the main game, obviously before starting the final mission of the Campaign: after purchasing and downloading the DLC, when you first start the game you will receive a call from the mysterious Songbird, a hacker who will ask us to go there at the entrance to Dogtown, a militarized neighborhood of Night City in the Pacifica area, completely isolated from the rest of the city and requiring special permission to enter. Reason: Songbird is the hacker of NUSA President Rosalind Myers, and at this moment they are both on board the presidential plane which has however been hacked and hijacked. It seems that the aircraft is now headed straight for Dogtown, and the hacker asks us to come to their aid. But she does more: Songbird knows that V is the Relic’s host, and she uses NUSA technology to hack into the microchip, temporarily ousting Johnny Silverhand to appear before us just like the rocker did. As if that wasn’t enough, Songbird also manages to unlock a specific Militech technology in the Relic, providing us with skills accessible through a new skill tree, in which progress does not occur through Talent points as in the other trees, but by recovering data from Militech kiosks hidden throughout Dogtown.

The girl explains to us that the plane’s communications were isolated, and she was only able to contact us thanks to the Relic’s particular technology. Despite ourselves, we must therefore follow her instructions and help her. Once we reach the outside of Dogtown, Songbird shows us a way to sneak through the garages of the stadium that separates the area from the rest of Night City, so as not to have to pass the strict security checks at the main gate; after a long stealth sequence we arrive at the top of a building, from which we can see the presidential plane, Space Force One, approaching before being hit by a surprise missile and then crashing right in the middle of Dogtown. Ours therefore becomes a recovery mission: we must save the President before she is reached by the military forces of Kurt Hansen, the former soldier now governor of the district.

Those described are only the very first hours of an adventure that will keep you busy for about twenty hours, not counting the secondary missions that we can carry out in the new area of ​​the city; I won’t go into further detail, but suffice it to say that this incipit will develop into an exciting spy story of political and corporate intrigue, which in addition to Songbird will also see you collaborate with Solomon Reed (played by the never-before charismatic Idris Elba), a “sleeper” secret agent living in Dogtown who was waiting to be called into service in the event of a crisis like this. In addition to, last but not least, a new ending that is added to those already present in the game, and which you can reach with a specific mission after completing the story of Phantom Liberty: it is an emotionally touching conclusion to the story, therefore I definitely recommend you try it, only to then go back to the previous save and continue your adventures in Night City, given that like the other endings, this one is also conclusive.

As for the gameplay, there isn’t much to say about Phantom Liberty apart from the fact that it enjoys all the new features introduced with Update 2.0, and there are many: from improvements to the AI ​​of citizens and police, to the possibility of fighting on board vehicles or hacking them to make them explode or move at our commands, to the new “wanted” system in the GTA which sees us accumulate “stars” if we carry out consecutive crimes, thus increasing the number of our pursuers, until we reach complete overhaul of skill trees and equipment, with the new update Cyberpunk 2077 it almost feels like a new, fresh, modern game that absolutely deserves to be tried again.

What the new expansion adds, however, is a completely new mood. The new area of ​​Dogtown, which is however quite large and full of important buildings and points of interest, appears almost like a decadent version of Las Vegas: initially thought as the business and entertainment center of Night City, this district has fallen out of favor during the war until Kurt Hansen proclaimed himself its leader, closing all access and making it a sort of “city within a city”. Walking around the streets of Dogtown we find glittering structures like an enormous crystal pyramid accompanied by complete degradation, with pieces of collapsed streets and buildings, dirt and rubbish everywhere and militia patrols walking the streets. If Night City is full of lights and shadows, here the shadows take over and poverty and crime thrive freely. Then forget about whizzing around at full speed on board your Quadra, because the roads are rough, often devoid of asphalt and with numerous blocks created by abandoned vehicles. It is no coincidence that, shortly after the start of the story, the fixer we have already met in the main story, Mister Hands, gives us an unusual off-road vehicle, more suitable for traveling through this area of ​​the city, as well as providing us with a permanent pass to enter and get out of Dogtown (fast travel included, of course) whenever we want. Hands is also the one that will offer us the most interesting secondary missions, all highly recommended and fun.

But in addition to the new area, the main reason why you should take Phantom Liberty is the story, which will immerse you in situations that are rather new for the CD Projekt RED title, taking you through action-packed sections that also include daring CoD-style escapes “, with explosions and gunshots everywhere, to fights with giant military mechs up to more espionage moments that see us acting in the shadows and without causing any noise, also meeting beautifully characterized characters (and obviously dubbed in Italian, as with the rest of the game) , Solomon Reed first and foremost. In the story of Phantom Liberty nothing is as it seems, there are several twists waiting for you and you will also have to make some difficult choices that will change part of the story. If you are a fan of spy stories and political thrillers like Jack Ryan and Designated Survivor, to name two, you will love the story of this expansion.

In conclusion, I really appreciated the time spent with Phantom Liberty: I rediscovered a game that I had already enjoyed a lot at the time, but with a new extremely compelling story (perhaps even more than the main campaign of the game) and strongly cinematic, splendid characters and a fascinating new area to explore and experience. Given the expertise that CD Projekt RED had already demonstrated with the expansions of The Witcher 3 (Blood and Wine first and foremost), my expectations for this new adventure were already high, but it still managed to surprise me and surprise me with a high level of quality general and great contents. Needless to say, if you have Cyberpunk 2077 it is highly recommended, while if you have never played it, thanks to all the improvements introduced this is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in an RPG that will literally captivate you.

