Home World Cyberpunk 2077 – the Phantom Liberty expansion will be unveiled in June
World

Cyberpunk 2077 – the Phantom Liberty expansion will be unveiled in June

by admin
Cyberpunk 2077 – the Phantom Liberty expansion will be unveiled in June

If you are finished Cyberpunk 2077 but you can’t wait to pick it up again with the next big expansion Phantom Libertyyou will have to wait less than three months to find out more and finally discover the new expansion.

CD Projekt RED has in fact announced today that in June, probably in the E3 period in which several events are already scheduled, the new expansion will finally be revealed. We obviously also expect a demonstration of the gameplay.

Phantom Liberty will introduce a new story, new areas of Night City and new characters including Solomon ReedFIA federal intelligence agent played by Idris Elba. Appointment then in June to find out more!

MX Video – Cyberpunk 2077

See also  Cuba, explosion devastates a luxury hotel in the heart of Havana

You may also like

it is the first time of a Sovereign,...

The fifth team in the Euroleague playoffs is...

The Australian Parliament has passed an important law...

«Brunori in the national team? If you have...

Russia arrests American journalist Evan Gershkovich: “He’s a...

Udinese – From the many recoveries to the...

Nine Chinese killed in Central Africa: what’s behind...

Jeremy Renner, the first interview after he was...

The Sixth Personal podcast, analysis of the 2023...

breaking latest news Bilbao Damba Festival 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy