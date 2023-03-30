If you are finished Cyberpunk 2077 but you can’t wait to pick it up again with the next big expansion Phantom Libertyyou will have to wait less than three months to find out more and finally discover the new expansion.

CD Projekt RED has in fact announced today that in June, probably in the E3 period in which several events are already scheduled, the new expansion will finally be revealed. We obviously also expect a demonstration of the gameplay.

Phantom Liberty will introduce a new story, new areas of Night City and new characters including Solomon ReedFIA federal intelligence agent played by Idris Elba. Appointment then in June to find out more!