In the second stage with arrival in Follonica, the Dutchman won the sprint who beat Philipsen and Gaviria. Eighth Consonni. In the standings Ganna remains the leader
Fabio Jacobsen! The Dutchman of Soudal Quick Step wins the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico. After 210 km from Camaiore to Follonica, a group sprint with the 26-year-old European champion who took his 40th career win, the second of the season after a stage at the Vuelta San Juan. On the finish avenue Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) tried to surprise his rivals by starting very long but in the last meters the Dutchman and the Belgian Philipsen (Alpecin) found themselves and finished in 2nd place. Eritrean Biniam Girmay off the podium. First of the Italians Simone Consonni who finished in eighth place. Third stage tomorrow, Follonica-Foligno of 216 km. In the standings Filippo Ganna remains leader of the race.
stage
—
Fraction that experienced the four-man breakaway with Mirco Maestri (EOLO-Kometa), Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec), Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec) and Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling Team). Thalmann broke away at -66 km from the finish while the other three were caught up again at 19.6 km. And in the final the teams battled to bring the sprinters ahead before Jakobsen’s decisive backstroke.
Arrival order
—
1. Fabio Jakobsen (Ola, Soudal-Quick Step) in 5.06’33”
2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel, Alpecin)
3. Fernando Gaviria (Movistar)
4. Biniam Girmay (Eri, Intermarchè)
5. Juan Sebastian Molano (Col, UAE)
Classification
—
1. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in 5.19’01”
2. Lennard Kamna (Ger, Bora) a 28”
3. Magnus Sheffield (Usa, Ineos Grenadiers) a 31”
4. Brandon McNulty (Usa, Uae Team Emirates) a 34”
5. Thymen Arensman (Ola, Ineos Grenadiers) a 39”
gas sport
March 7, 2023 (change March 7, 2023 | 17:22)
© breaking latest news