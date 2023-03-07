Fabio Jacobsen! The Dutchman of Soudal Quick Step wins the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico. After 210 km from Camaiore to Follonica, a group sprint with the 26-year-old European champion who took his 40th career win, the second of the season after a stage at the Vuelta San Juan. On the finish avenue Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) tried to surprise his rivals by starting very long but in the last meters the Dutchman and the Belgian Philipsen (Alpecin) found themselves and finished in 2nd place. Eritrean Biniam Girmay off the podium. First of the Italians Simone Consonni who finished in eighth place. Third stage tomorrow, Follonica-Foligno of 216 km. In the standings Filippo Ganna remains leader of the race.