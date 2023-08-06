Cycling World Championships: Van der Poel triumphs in Glasgow – Cycling

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel is the 2023 road cycling world champion. Raimond Poulidor’s grandson made it to the finish line in Glasgow alone after a 272 kilometer race. This season, van der Poel also won Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo, as well as the cyclo-cross World Championships. The Belgian Wout Van Aert finished second in the world championship race, with a delay of 1’36” on the Dutchman, and the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was third, leaving the Danish Mads Pedersen off the podium. The Italian Alberto Bettiol, who also led the race alone for a long stretch, finished in tenth place.



