A “bomb cyclone”, a bomb cyclone that will bring record snow, ice and wind chills to a third of the United States, from coast to coast. The weather alert is creating major problems in land and air transport just coinciding with the Christmas holidays in which 112 million people are expected to plan trips of at least 80 kilometers between 23 December and 2 January. Meanwhile, between yesterday and today, over 2,000 flights were canceled due to bad weather.

The cyclone, which is being compared to a Category 2 hurricane, could make land and air travel “dangerous, sometimes impossible” over the holiday weekend, warns the National Weather Service, explaining that the massive disruption “will continue to produce areas of heavy snowfall, strong gusts of wind and dangerous icy winds throughout the day on Saturday, If you must travel, do so with extreme caution and follow the updates ». “This is not a snowfall like when we were kids, this is serious,” warned Joe Biden, urging Americans to be extremely cautious.

Usa: winter storm, 200 million people on alert and 6,000 canceled flights. Temperatures down to -57 degrees 23 December 2022



The governors of twelve US states have proclaimed a state of emergency for what is called the “snowapocalipse” or “snowaggedon”, indicating the polar wave at its highest levels. The snowstorms combined with the polar vortex will bring record temperatures, which are expected to reach -29 and, in some mountainous areas of Wyoming, even a maximum of -70 degrees Fahrenheit, equivalent to -57 degrees Celsius. The first “brutal” snowfalls are expected in the north of New York State in the next few hours, made even more worrying by the “cyclone bomb” of cold that is sweeping large areas of the country. In Ohio the temperature is expected to drop to -17. Still in Wyoming, the mercury column went from 6 degrees to -16 in the space of an hour at lunchtime. Registered -11 degrees in Dallas, Texas. The National Guard will be deployed in many states, from Colorado to Connecticut, from Kentucky to Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina and Oklahoma.