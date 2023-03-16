Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 130,000 displaced people, a death toll of around 300 and the alarm over a domino effect of floods, landslides and health crises. These are the first estimates on the impacts of Cyclone Freddy, the natural disaster that struck Malawi and Mozambique between February and March. The authorities speak of at least 225 deaths in southern Malawi, although other estimates raise the number to 255, in addition to 88,000 citizens forced to flee their homes.

In Mozambique there are 53 victims and over 50 thousand displaced, but the numbers are destined to rise as the governments of the two countries reconstruct the extent of one of the most prolonged and lethal cyclones in the history of Africa. The Malawian authorities have declared national mourning for 14 days. Malawi itself, Zimbabwe and especially Mozambique had been overwhelmed in 2019 by Idai, with a final count of more than 1000 victims and damages worth billions of dollars on some of the most fragile economies in the region.

The risks impact on cholera and the role of climate change

The fear of authorities and rescuers is that the end of the gusts of wind and rain is only the prelude to a wider crisis, with a domino effect already seen for other natural disasters. Malawi is already facing one of the worst cholera epidemics in its history, with more than 40,000 diagnosed cases and more than 1,300 victims as of February 2023. The fallout from the cyclone could further exacerbate the infections, as well as complicate an already restricted vaccine distribution by the increase in demand for drugs on a global scale.

The same epidemic in progress in the southern African country broke out in early 2022, when tropical storm Ana and cyclone Gombe forced the displacement of a portion of the population and reduced access to safe drinking water and adequate levels of hygiene. Freddy began hitting southern Africa in late February 2022, touching Mozambique and the islands of Madagascar and Réunion. One studio of the World Weather Attribution Group, a group of scientists from Imperiale College, Princeton, ETH Zurich and other universities, found that climate change is “exacerbating” the scale of cyclones that are hitting Africa. The same group highlighted the impact of the climate crisis on flooding in West Africa, starting inflood in Nigeria of 2022: a catastrophe that caused at least 600 victims and over a million displaced.