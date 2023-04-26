Home » Cyprus: Russian cultural institute in Nicosia on fire. “Possible attack”
Cyprus: Russian cultural institute in Nicosia on fire. "Possible attack"

Cyprus: Russian cultural institute in Nicosia on fire. “Possible attack”

A fire, which according to witnesses could be arson, took place today at the Russian Science and Culture Center in Nicosia (the Institute of culture) causing “huge damage”. This was reported by the Russian agency Ria Novosti, which spoke with the director of the institute, Alina Radchenko. “We heard two shots, and then the fire broke out”, said the director, according to which “some witnesses said that something was probably thrown inside the building”.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing people throw petrol bombs at the Russian Center. The Tass agency reports it. It would have been those Molotov cocktails that caused a fire in the building which destroyed the load-bearing wall and the roof, but which caused no injuries. Also according to witnesses, a white minivan had been outside the building for several days, which escaped during the fire.

