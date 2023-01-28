Home World Czech Republic, former general Pavel wins the presidential elections
Former general Petr Pavel won the presidential runoff in the Czech Republic against Andrj Babis. Pavel obtained 56.45% against the 43.54% collected by his opponent, by which time he had reached 80% of the ballots scrutinized. Once in office, he will replace the outgoing president Milos Zeman, close to Putin’s Russia before a change of course with the war in Ukraine.

Pavel and former prime minister Andrej Babis faced off in the second round after none of the eight candidates in the running had achieved an absolute majority in the first round, in early September 2022. Polls already showed Pavel, an independent, ahead , finished in the lead already in the first round and also supported by other former competitors in the final vote of 27 January. The new president, 61 years old and former head of the NATO military committee, played the outsider card at the polls. Standing out among his battles is his full support for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Babis, a 68-year-old billionaire, previously served as prime minister, falling into opposition when his centrist party Ano (‘Yes’ in Czech) lost the 2021 general election. He was backed by Zeman, the first president elected by vote popular, with whom it shares a Eurosceptic view and the habit of using anti-migrant rhetoric.

