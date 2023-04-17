Czech Republic turns off solar power plants during Easter | Info

The Czech Republic had to shut down its solar power plants during Easter.

Source: Shutterstock/lalanta71

A Czech energy company was forced to shut down hundreds of solar panels after they produced more power than the grid could handle. In the Czech Republic, there was a low consumption of electricity on Monday due to the Easter holidays. But the sunny weather meant they were solar power plants in the country produced a huge wave of energy. To protect the network, the state company ČEPS excluded them.

The blackout is evidence of an inadequate electricity storage system in the country, said Jan Krčmar, executive director of the Czech Solar Association. “What we have been saying for a long time has been proven. Czech Republic is not ready for the renewables boom because there is a complete lack of storage capacity,” he said to the Czech news agency Seznam Zpravi.

So why did the company have to turn off the power?

During sunny weather, solar panels can often produce more energy than the grid, the transmission network through which electricity moves, can use. If this energy cannot be stored anywhere, it causes instability in the grid, damaging electrical equipment. In extreme situations, these voltage turbulences can lead to blackouts.

In order to prevent potential damage, ČEPS turned off power plants with a total capacity of about 400 MW on Monday, or about a sixth of the country’s total solar energy capacity. “ČEPS decided to activate the reduction plan after exhausting the usual operational measures for power system control,” said ČEPS spokeswoman Hana Klimova.

Normally, the country sends excess energy to neighboring countries – but that was not possible on Monday. “All countries except Denmark, Portugal and Slovenia were in surplus,” said Klimova. Wind and solar to produce 12 percent of global electricity in 2022, an all-time record. Last year, solar was the fastest-growing source of electricity for the 18th year in a row, growing 24 percent from 2021.

The EU is leading the race. In 2022, wind and solar generated a fifth of electricity in the EU – the first time that clean energy sources have produced more electricity than fossil gas. But events like the blackout in the Czech Republic show the need to invest in storage capacity for this clean energy.

There are many ways to store energy for later use. Chemical batteries are often used, as well as “gravity batteries” that use excess energy produced from renewable sources to lift the weight. When the grid has run out of power, the weight is reduced – powering the generator as it plummets.

