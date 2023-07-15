Czechs no longer fly in Croatia but in Poland Info

Czech tourists have found their new favorite summer destination in Poland.

Izvor: Youtube/printscreen/Destinations in Europe

After “decades of love” with Croatia, Czech tourists have found their new favorite summer destination in Poland. They are attracted by the pleasant climate of the Baltic Sea, which is cooler than the Adriatic Sea, as well as a variety of services, well-maintained roads and uninhabited sandy beaches, writes “Gazeta Wyborcz”. They also note that Poland is now significantly cheaper than Croatia, which introduced the euro at the beginning of the year.

Ladislav Veseli, editor of the “Slevomat” portal, told the Czech edition of Forbes that Poland is for the first time among the most popular summer destinations for Czechs. “Compared to last year, overnight sales in Poland increased by 50 percent“, he said and added that he expects such a trend to continue.

In the tourist agency “Invia”, they say that interest in traveling to Poland has doubled compared to last year. Jirina Ekrt Jiruškova from the agency says that Poland offers many attractions, including beautiful historic cities, well-preserved monuments and untouched nature, writes jutarnji.hr.

She told Forbes that Poland is popular precisely because of its affordability. This season, a one-week stay in Poland for one person in a modest version costs up to 224 euros, a middle-class trip around 341 euros, and a luxury 736 euros. An overnight stay in a hotel or apartment costs approximately 35 to 40 euros.

Croatia, on the other hand, recorded a noticeable increase in prices. This year’s introduction of the euro significantly stimulated price growth, as well as inflation, which is currently around 15 percent. The Polish newspaper “Gazeta Wyborcz” asked several Czechs why they decided to visit their northern neighbor.

Zuzana, who has been visiting Croatia for years, said she needed a change. Her friends have been to Poland before and are delighted with her beauty. Other Czech tourists said that they had already visited Croatia, Italy and Austria, and that Poland offered them a new experience.

Matouš and Eliška, two young Czech tourists who visited the Polish coast with their parents, praised the abundance of attractions in Poland and said that this country surpassed their experiences from countries like Italy or Bulgaria.

BONUS VIDEO:

04:13 NEW HIT VACATION DESTINATION! The hotels have been renovated, and the offers are extremely favorable! The best arrangements UNTIL THE END OF JUNE Source: Kurir Televizija

Source: Kurir televizija

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

