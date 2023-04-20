Home » D’ Baldomeros premiere their new video single “Critical Mass”
D’ Baldomeros premiere their new video single “Critical Mass”

Synthesizers, guitars and a powerful rhythmic base are the ingredients for once again D’Baldomeros, under the exquisite production of Banin Fraile (Los Planetas and Los Pilotos) and the collaboration of Juan Alberto (Niños Mutantes), show us the way to their most danceable and energetic electro rock, creating atmospheres that evoke sounds from the 80’s and with direct lyrics about toxic people and their behaviors. A full-fledged electric shock, which exudes attitude and personal identity.

Once again the group has recorded again at the Cortijo de Santa María de la Vega with Carlos Diaz who has been in charge of recording, mixing and mastering.

This new single is accompanied by an interesting visual story made by the Argentine production company Av contents (He killed a motorcycle cop, Beast Baby, The minor leagues, The planets, etc…).

