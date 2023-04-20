D’ Baldomeros premiere their new video single “Critical Mass”

Synthesizers, guitars and a powerful rhythmic base are the ingredients for once again D’Baldomeros, under the exquisite production of Banin Fraile (Los Planetas and Los Pilotos) and the collaboration of Juan Alberto (Niños Mutantes), show us the way to their most danceable and energetic electro rock, creating atmospheres that evoke sounds from the 80’s and with direct lyrics about toxic people and their behaviors. A full-fledged electric shock, which exudes attitude and personal identity.