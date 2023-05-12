D-Day of migrants, chaos and fear on the border with Mexico

America falls back into chaos and fear of the migrant emergency on the border with Mexico with the expiry at midnight on May 11 of title 42, the measure introduced in March 2020 by then President Donald Trump which effectively sealed the southern border allowing asylum seekers to be immediately expelled due to the Covid emergency. And tens of thousands of migrants, hungry and thirsty under a scorching sun, have been pressing for days on the border with Mexico putting El Paso, in Texas, into a state of emergency: from Friday a wave of over 150 thousand people is expected, with an average of about 10 thousand a day.

“Our borders are not open”, however, Internal Security Minister Alejandro Mayorkas reiterated in the White House briefing a few hours after the expiry of title 42, the measure introduced by Donald Trump which allows asylum seekers to be immediately expelled due to the Covid emergency. Mayorkas warned of harsher consequences for those who enter illegally, from criminal proceedings to expulsion with a ban on returning to the US for at least 5 years.

E Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced today that he has issued instructions to the National Guard to be

strengthened the garrison of the border with the United States. López Obrador added that the provision was not taken due to pressure from the neighboring country, but that it is a decision by the Mexican government, so that starting tomorrow “there will be no chaos, and even less violence, on the common border with the US”.

Meanwhile, New York has reached the limit of hospitality for migrants and the mayor dem Eric Adams temporarily suspends with an executive order already in force an old rule that guarantees anyone who needs it “the right to a roof” within the same night and, in the case of a family, the right to private rooms with bathroom and kitchen, avoiding gatherings. The turning point comes in view of the feared wave of migrants on the border with Mexico after today’s forfeiture of title 42, the emergency measures for covid.

Up to a thousand migrants arrive in New York every dayNew York City Mayor Manuel Castro’s head of immigration services revealed. The current count of migrants who landed in the city since last spring is 61 thousand people, he explained, but with the end of ‘title 42’ today it will skyrocket “unless something changes”. According to him, in fact, “a good part” of illegal immigrants crossing the border could end up in the five districts of the City. “It’s hard to know how many of them will be taken by bus to New York, but it could be more than 12,000,” he said.

New York is one of the Democratic cities targeted by the Republican governors of the southern states, who have sent dozens of buses full of migrants there. Among the emergency solutions being considered by city officials are the setting up of tents in Central Park and a converted hangar at John F. Kennedy airport.

A spokesman for the mayor explained that the city had “reached its limit” and was forced to settle migrants last week

just arrived in the gyms. “This is not a decision taken lightly and we will make every effort to get asylum seekers to shelter as quickly as possible, as we have been doing since day one,” she added.

There are currently over 78,000 people in the city’s ‘shelter’ system, mostly migrants, housed in 120 “shelters” and eight humanitarian relief centres. Their number has also increased following the move of some Republican governors, from Texas to Florida, who continue to send hundreds of asylum seekers to New York and other ‘sanctuary cities’ of immigrants, governed by the dem. Adams has warned that hosting the migrants is costing the city billions of dollars and that the city will be “destroyed” by the crisis, criticizing Joe Biden for his handling of the situation. His attempt to lighten the situation by dispatching hundreds of irregulars to the outskirts of the city was rejected by neighboring counties.

