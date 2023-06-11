da Hellblade 2 a Fable

Xbox Games Showcase was a surprising appointment: in our practical summary you will find all the announcements of the event, from Starfield to Avowed.

Joseph Carrabba | 11/06/2023

GAME INFORMATION

Hellblade 2, Starfield, Fable and also new titles from InExile and Compulsion Games: Xbox Games Showcase proved to be an unmissable appointment, with lots of gameplay, surprises from partners – such as Star Wars Outlaws – and a concrete look at the future of Microsoft gaming. Want to know all the games that appeared at the event? Here is a handy summary for you.

A beginning in style: from Fable to Avowed

Full of games arriving on Game Pass on day one and first party productions, Xbox Games Showcase opened in the best way, with Playground Games’ Fable. Pervaded by the typical light-hearted atmosphere of the series, the gameplay video began with an interview with Dave, a giant vegetable enthusiast: in reality it was a question of a not so affable individual, who fought against a fearless female warrior. The heroine defeated the bespectacled menace and relaxed with a meal… right on the enemy’s ruined glasses. We don’t know a release date for Fable but we can’t wait to find out more.

Second title, second first party game. The trailer showed us an undead singing in the swamps of the Bayou. The artistic direction was remarkable and the adoption of stop motion made the scene even more beautiful to look at: a young woman questioned the guitarist about the possible presence of a monster, and then launched into a fight against the creature, with the help of a mysterious tool. Souls of Midnight by Compulsion Games is certainly one to keep an eye on. To everyone’s surprise, Star Wars Outlaws, which will be released in 2024, appeared at the Xbox Showcase. Kay Vess’ open world adventure will show itself in real gameplay at Ubisoft Forward on June 12th.

Then came the turn of 33 Immortals, an action that will allow us to launch ourselves into co-op fights up to a maximum of 33 players. Between standard enemies and gigantic demonic gods, dangers will certainly not be lacking in the Thunder Lotus Games game, which will make its debut in 2024.

Payday 3 will be released on September 21st and attended the show with a gameplay video dedicated to clashes with the Swat, hostage management and… robberies. After the heist game, the time has come for Pesona 3 Reload, the remake of the iconic Atlus adventure that will arrive in the first months of 2024, also on the Xbox Game Pass. This gameplay video has given way to another preview in this format, stavolta first party: Obsidian is back on the scene with Avowed, showing us its world full of threats to eliminate and places to explore. Spells, swords, firearms: we will be able to range between different offensive solutions to knock down our opponents in this role-playing experience, which will be released next year on an unspecified date.

Crossovers, big comebacks and atypical titles

To everyone’s surprise, a trailer announced the crossover between Sea of ​​Thieves and Monkey Island, for the series: why didn’t we think of it sooner? Seeing Guybrush Treepwood and his arch-nemesis immediately put us in a good mood. We will be able to experience this new original story from next July 20, for free. The trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 highlighted the new magic of flight, between mountain rescue, the transport of heavy loads by helicopter, and scientific research. Space was also given to the DLC dedicated to the film Dune for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will instead be released on November 3, 2023. Even without showing us combat scenes or related to puzzle solving, the new Hellblade 2 gameplay video, rigorously captured on Xbox Series X, he refocused on Senua’s psyche, venturing into a dark cave and accompanied by the voices in her mind. This adventure in Unreal Engine 5, arriving in 2024, seems to have what it takes to set new graphics standards. In the video of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, we saw Ichiban waking up on a sunny beach and…completely naked. In general outrage, the protagonist of the eighth chapter of the series, which will be released in 2024, has also discovered that he is no longer in Japan.

Following an interlude dedicated to Fallout 76, Path of Goddess was announced, a new action from Capcom with a light dusting of horror tints. We have witnessed the feats of warriors with lethal and unusual tools of death, which they have employed to bring down the monstrosities that infest their land. As confirmed by the new gameplay video, Forza Motorsport will make its debut on October 10th and boasts the presence of racing cars such as the Cadillac Racing V-Series.R 2023 and the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 2024 After a parenthesis dedicated to The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom and the news within Overwatch 2, another surprise has arrived from Atlus. Persona 5 Tactica is a spin-off of the series which will delight fans of the strategic genre and clearly of the Persona franchise. It will be released on November 17, 2023. A first taste of Starfield then enchanted us with the beauties of planet exploration, including futuristic cities, mysterious caves and alien fauna.

The action RPG will arrive on September 6, 2023 and then passed the word to Jusant, new title of Don’t Nod with an apparently atypical gameplay, based on climbing rock faces. Between in-engine sequences and actual game sections, Jusant seems to rest on a guessed artistic direction and will arrive in the autumn of 2023.

In cyberpunk and steampunk

Secret Mode and The Chinese Room have announced Still Wakes The Deep, a thrill ride set on an oil rig with dark atmospheres and claustrophobic environments. The game is expected in early 2024. After the colorful Dungeons of Hinterberg trailer, Keanu Reeves talks about returning as Johnny Silverhand in Phantom Libertythe vast expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer that started immediately after also gave space to the character of Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. This important unpublished portion of the CD Projekt title is scheduled for September 26, 2023, to find out more, we refer you to our test of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Cities Skyline 2 preceded the debut of Metaphor: Re Fantazio, ex Project Re Fantasy of Atlus the JRPG will try to put players’ beliefs to the test, moving on a fine line between reality and fantasy.

Following the unveiling of Towerborne, from the creators of The Banner Saga, Also InExile wowed audiences with its Clockwork Revolution. The new steampunk-inspired first-person action-RPG seems to be based on time travel and showed off an eye-catching visual presentation. Between peculiar weapons and ambitious individuals, the first party game will come at an appropriate time on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Phil Spencer at this point took the floor, enthusiastic about the surprises reserved for the players. Speaking of surprises, he gave space to the new black Xbox Series S, equipped with a 1 Terabyte SSD and sold for $349. The console will be available from September 1st. The Deep Dive on Starfield therefore closed a crackling appointment in the best way, which reassured us about the future of gaming according to Xbox. In the next few hours we will offer you a rich video on the new blockbuster from Bethesda.