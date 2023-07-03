DACIA The brand will participate in the Dakar from 2025. The prototype will use a synthetic fuel – Companies

From 2025, Dacia will participate as a manufacturer in the Rally-Raid World Championship, which will culminate in the Dakar, an extraordinary human adventure which, every year for over 40 years, has brought together more than 60 nationalities and 50 adventurers in one race unique.

The Dakar will be a test bed and a laboratory of ideas for Dacia, which will make it possible to test and experiment with new intelligent “Dacia-style” solutions, in terms of outdoor functionality, but also of energy choices.

Before taking up the challenge of the 2025 season, the Dacia prototypes will be put to the test as early as 2024 in the test phases of the Morocco Rally. Dacia will tackle this exciting project relying on Group Renault’s expertise and making use of Prodrive’s experience in terms of developing prototypes for rally raids.

The Dacia prototype will use a synthetic fuel produced by Aramco, a world leader in the energy and chemical products sector.

The drivers competing in the competition will be Cristina Gutierrez Herrero – a Spanish rally driver, she was the first Spanish woman to finish the Dakar in 2017 in the car category – and the 49-year-old French rally driver Sébastien Loeb (who won the World Rally Championship for 9 times in a row from 2004 to 2012).

