Marta Fascina arrived at the U-Power stadium of Monza football at 8.25 pm to attend the first edition of the trophy named after Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away on 12 June. The fourth companion of the former prime minister presented herself at the entrance to the Authority gallery, and was escorted to the entrance by two Monza employees.

Fascina, in her first public outing, chose a long blue dress with a low neckline on the breast and white sneakers, with a high ponytail that gathered her very blond hair. Since Berlusconi’s death, the Forza Italia deputy has remained in the residence of Villa San Martino, without ever being seen in public. With her, at alternate moments, her father Orazio.

His son, Pier Silvio, is also present at the Monza-Milan match in memory of the former Rossoneri boss. Before entering, the managing director of Mediaset said: «It’s a great emotion to see all these people here for dad. It is something that gives us a lot of strength. This evening is really exciting for us. Dad was a great sportsman, he always loved his Milan and Monza. And get used to mirabilia, this evening I really have so many emotions in my heart, people’s affection is the most beautiful thing. This story should not be forgotten. For us children it is a beautiful thing, a proof of my father’s greatness and humanity. For the love he gave to sport and to Italy ».

Also present were Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, Piero Ausilio from Inter, the former Rossoneri flag Franco Baresi, the president of Milan Paolo Scaroni, the managing director of Monza Calcio and new candidate for the Senate’s supplementary elections Adriano Galliani, the Lombard coordinator of the Azzurri and deputy Alessandro Sorte and the Forza Italia youth coordinator Stefano Benigni, also a deputy.

