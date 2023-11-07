Dadis Camara back in jail ~ dohouatt

Portrait of Dadis Camara in 2009 Photo credit: Wikimedia commons from Diplomatica

This Saturday, November 4, after showing off, former junta president Moussa Dadis Camara returned to the central remand center in Conakry, Guinea. In fact, in the morning, he had been exfiltrated with other members of the CNDD, National Council for Democracy and Development, by a heavily armed commando. The latter appeared for the massacres at the Conakry stadium on September 28, 2009.

Dadis Camara’s quick escape

Around 6 a.m., in Kaloum, the inhabitants of this “peninsula” were awakened by heavy weapon fire. As in such a situation, residents are thinking of yet another military coup. Indeed the country, like all countries in the sub-region, is crazy about this means of access to power. We don’t bother with elections. In the end, it was less than that. It is a heavily armed commando which exfiltrated Moussa Dadis Camara and other fellow prisoners. The question that then arises is the following: was he exfiltrated by force, as his lawyer claims? Who else would have an interest in pulling a stunt like that if not the accused himself? Faced with the new turn that events took this morning, there are still unanswered areas and questions. Finally, the former president has been found in the afternoon and taken back to prison.

Kaloum, a city still shaken

The Guinean peninsula, Kaloum, was again agitated this Saturday morning by the sounds of boots and machine guns. When something happens in Kaloum, all of Guinea is shaken. Indeed, this district of Conakry, the Guinean capital, concentrates the powers and the entire economy. There is the Presidency of the Republic, the seat of government, the army headquarters, the central remand center, the port and all the major institutions of the country. In a country constantly plagued by political instabilities, it would be wise to break up the country’s administrations. The military, like Dadis Camara, will have more difficulty setting the country ablaze.

Soldiers returning to Kaloum during the 2021 putsch Photo credit: Wikicommons de Aboubacarkhoraa

Dadis Camara, from au mur

Incarcerated in the central remand center since his return from Burkina Faso, Dadis Camara said he was confident in the justice system of his country. But during a lengthy trial, the noose began to tighten around him. The confessions of some of his former right-hand men, like Marcel Guilavogui and Toumba, who returned their jacket over the course of the appearances, had put the former president of Guinea in a very bad position.

The army general staff reassures

On the sidelines of this new situation which should discredit the army – a military camp is only a few meters from the prison – the general staff has produced a press release. He tries to reassure the population. But if such events can take place, it is not unthinkable to see Guinea descend into violence. We hope that Dadis Camara and his acolytes will not come armed.

Press release from the Guinean General Staff Photo credit: Ministry of National Defense via Facebook

