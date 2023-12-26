DAF After numerous awards the brand presents the Efficiency Champions – Companies series

2023 will be remembered by DAF as the year in which it won numerous awards for the efficiency of its vehicles. After numerous tests, the New Generation DAF

This test was quickly followed by the European Truck Challenge comparative test carried out by the renowned German magazine Truck & Trailer Welt, in which the DAF and more favorable operating costs.

Last month the DAF

To celebrate this impressive list of achievements, DAF is launching an Efficiency Champions series of Next Generation XD, XF, XG and XG+ vehicles. The vehicles will be available with PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines and with different cab versions.

Each Efficiency Champions vehicle will be equipped with a full range of fuel efficiency features, including the DAF Digital Vision System (cameras instead of mirrors) and a complete aerodynamic package with spoilers, side skirts, fenders and a special base plate with air conduction designed for optimal efficiency. The Efficiency Champions Series also features low rolling resistance tires, Predictive Cruise Control as standard and PACCAR’s powerful MX Engine Brake.

Together with extremely low weight and advanced on-board systems, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, the Efficiency Champions series sets a new standard in terms of transport efficiency. Which has been further optimized by a new generation of engine software, also available as an update for all New Generation DAF vehicles already delivered.

