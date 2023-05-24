Home » DAF Agreement reached with Einride for the supply of 50 zero emission vehicles – News
DAF Agreement reached with Einride for the supply of 50 zero emission vehicles – News

Einride and DAF have reached an agreement to supply 50 new generation fully electric DAF trucks, which will add to Einride’s electric heavy commercial vehicle fleet, one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

The order from Einride – a leading company that designs, develops and implements technologies to enable the transport of goods as a service – will include DAF XD electric trucks in a wide range of configurations, which the company will deploy for various customers. The vehicles will be equipped with three to five battery packs to guarantee “zero emissions” ranges of up to 500 kilometers. All vehicles will be delivered with comprehensive DAF repair and service packages. Maintenance will be carried out through the DAF dealer network, with over 1,100 locations across Europe. The first of the 50 vehicles ordered will be delivered later this year.

The new generation DAF XD and XF Electric trucks – manufactured in the new electric vehicle assembly plant that has been operational since April 2023 – are powered by PACCAR EX-D1 and PACCAR EX-D2 electric motors. The powertrains are completed by two to five battery packs with an output of up to 525 kWh. This enables “a maximum range of 500 kilometers with zero emissions” on a single battery charge. With an efficient charging strategy, vehicles can cover up to 1,000 kilometers a day fully electric.

“Einride is committed to selecting the leading truck manufacturers with the best technical performance in the industry. In DAF, we have found an excellent partner to continue expanding our global electric vehicle fleet,” says Robert Ziegler, General Manager Europe at Einride . “By leveraging DAF’s technological lead and our own solutions for the transport of goods, we aim to set a new benchmark in efficient and sustainable transport, while meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers.”

