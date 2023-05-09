Home » DAF / Netherlands: new assembly plant inaugurated in Eindhoven – Companies
The brand new DAF battery electric vehicle assembly plant was officially opened yesterday by Micky Adriaansens – Dutch Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. The plant is located at DAF’s main production site in Eindhoven (The Netherlands), and will be instrumental in further consolidating the company’s leadership in the field of offering sustainable transport solutions.

This new DAF electric vehicle assembly plant covers an area of ​​5,000m2 and includes two sub-assembly lines for preparing battery packs and electric drive module, consisting of front battery pack, high voltage junction box and parts electrified auxiliaries. These key components, as well as the electric motor with integrated gearbox, are fitted to the vehicle on the nearly 150-metre-long main assembly line.

