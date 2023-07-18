Home » DAF Paccar Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary with growth – Companies
World

DAF Paccar Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary with growth – Companies

by admin
DAF Paccar Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary with growth – Companies

PACCAR Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary as a world leader in the distribution, sales and marketing of quality parts for trailers, engines and medium and heavy duty vehicles.

The comprehensive range continues to grow and now comprises a staggering 180,000 products, including a full range of state-of-the-art electric vehicle chargers, to support transport operators as they navigate the energy transition.

The first PACCAR Parts Parts Distribution Center (PDC) opened in 1973 in Renton, Wash., and was the forefather of other facilities in the United States, Europe and around the world.

Today, PACCAR Parts boasts 18 PDCs on four continents, with a distribution capacity covering an area of ​​315,000 m2. The new PDC in Louisville, Kentucky began shipping in August 2022, improving parts availability for dealers and customers in the Central, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.

In Europe, PACCAR Parts has 4 parts distribution centers (Eindhoven, Leyland, Budapest, Madrid), to supply all DAF dealers on the continent and offer a delivery reliability of up to 99.99%: a benchmark in the spare parts for industrial vehicles.

As PACCAR Parts PDCs have evolved to improve customer service, dealer networks have grown from approximately 180 locations in 1973 to over 2,300 locations worldwide, including nearly 1,100 in Europe. In this way, you can improve access to products, reduce delivery times and increase service opportunities.

See also  Hao Ping: The third historical resolution reveals the ten major crises of the Chinese Communist Party | Xi's core | Mao Times | Deng Times

You may also like

Why do some bags arrive early on the...

News Udinese – Sandi Lovric: “I’m ambitious, I...

The trajectory of a blogger at the Bia...

The Arrival of Wagner Group: First Convoy Reaches...

No Sanctuary “Portable Popular Metaphysics” (2023)

Japanese Citizens Protest Against Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water...

Reception of the JmGO N1 ultra swing projector...

Russia Bombed Black Sea Ports of Odessa and...

Feces are poured into Lake Ohrid | Info

Onana greets Inter, Juve chase Lukaku

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy