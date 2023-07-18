DAF Paccar Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary with growth – Companies

PACCAR Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary as a world leader in the distribution, sales and marketing of quality parts for trailers, engines and medium and heavy duty vehicles.

The comprehensive range continues to grow and now comprises a staggering 180,000 products, including a full range of state-of-the-art electric vehicle chargers, to support transport operators as they navigate the energy transition.

The first PACCAR Parts Parts Distribution Center (PDC) opened in 1973 in Renton, Wash., and was the forefather of other facilities in the United States, Europe and around the world.

Today, PACCAR Parts boasts 18 PDCs on four continents, with a distribution capacity covering an area of ​​315,000 m2. The new PDC in Louisville, Kentucky began shipping in August 2022, improving parts availability for dealers and customers in the Central, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.

In Europe, PACCAR Parts has 4 parts distribution centers (Eindhoven, Leyland, Budapest, Madrid), to supply all DAF dealers on the continent and offer a delivery reliability of up to 99.99%: a benchmark in the spare parts for industrial vehicles.

As PACCAR Parts PDCs have evolved to improve customer service, dealer networks have grown from approximately 180 locations in 1973 to over 2,300 locations worldwide, including nearly 1,100 in Europe. In this way, you can improve access to products, reduce delivery times and increase service opportunities.

